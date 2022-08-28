PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks about the Penaltygate incident between Neymar and Mbappe 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has opened up on the much-publicized Penaltygate incident between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Speaking at a press conference, he stated that an argument between any two players is natural and something of that nature can happen to him as well.

Al-Khelaifi simply talked down reports of any animosity between the two players, blaming the media for creating problems where there were none. He said an argument can occur between anyone, just like it happens between brothers or sisters. He said (as per Telefoot via Afriquesports):

" There is no problem. You media are creating these problems, aren't you? Really, this is not a topic for ourselves. Me too, it can happen to me to argue with my brother or my sister, it's normal"

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline.



While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline. While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. https://t.co/is1bdIHrvD

The Penaltygate incident took place during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 almost two weeks ago. Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half, which would've opened the scoring in that game. When the reigning champions were awarded another penalty just moments before the half-time whistle, Neymar stepped up to take it.

Mbappe assumed that he would be taking the penalty and there was a slight altercation between the two stars near the penalty spot. The Brazilian eventually took the spot kick, converting from the spot. This incident was talked about in the media a lot over the next few days.

Since the incident, PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be the primary penalty taker for the club this season.

Neymar and Mbappe are in top form as PSG kick off their Ligue 1 campaign in style

While there may have been a lot of speculation of a rift between the two players, they displayed no signs that it is affecting them in any way as both of them played key roles in PSG's 7-1 demolition of Lille last time around.

Neymar picked up a hat-trick of assists in the game, with two of them being for Mbappe, while also scoring twice. The Frenchman bagged a hat-trick, including a quick-fire opener in under ten seconds from kickoff.

Squawka @Squawka



19 touches in opp. box

14 chances created

9 shots

7 take-ons

7 big chances created

6 assists

5 shots on target

5 goals



Neymar SZN. Neymar's first three Ligue 1 games of 2022/23 by numbers:19 touches in opp. box14 chances created9 shots7 take-ons7 big chances created6 assists5 shots on target5 goalsNeymar SZN. Neymar's first three Ligue 1 games of 2022/23 by numbers:19 touches in opp. box 14 chances created9 shots 7 take-ons 7 big chances created6 assists 5 shots on target 5 goalsNeymar SZN. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/Fjjm0RBOHl

Apart from the duo, Lionel Messi has also been in fine form and has already scored three goals. He has already scored half as many goals as he scored in his debut season with the club last time around.

The French giants have blossomed under Galtier. They will be looking to build on this momentum as they chase their dream of winning the elusive UEFA Champions League this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit