PSG president responds to Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid switch

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi avoided questions from Spanish publication MARCA when asked about Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid. According to the source, the PSG owner will speak with them regarding Mbappe's immediate future after the Champions League draw.

When asked about Mbappe's potential switch to Real Madrid, Nasser Al-Khelaifi brushed off questions suggesting he was working and now is not the right time to answer that question. The PSG president said:

"Mbappé deal with Real Madrid? I will speak later. Now is not the right time, I'm working. I'll speak later."

The ball is currently in PSG's court. Only yesterday did the club's sporting director Leonardo Araujo admit that Kylian Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid this summer. Despite suggesting PSG won't be keeping any of their players at the club against their will, the Ligue 1 giants want the deal to be on their terms. Leonardo said:

"Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid and we will NOT hold him back. We said NO to Madrid's first offer, but if our conditions are met, we'll see”

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract. Despite the club's best efforts, the 22-year-old forward is reluctant to pen a new deal and is setting his sights on playing for Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

PSG have already rejected a bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

According to the Guardian, PSG have rejected Real Madrid's initial bid for Kylian Mbappe, which was around €160 million. PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo deemed the bid was “not sufficient." Speaking on the bid they received from Real Madrid, Leonardo said:

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today."

Despite Mbappe being in the final year of his contract, PSG are trying to demand an even bigger offer which might come from Real Madrid before the transfer window closes.

Real Madrid seem confident they have the finances to lure Kylian Mbappe away from PSG. Los Blancos have sold the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to PSG and Manchester United respectively, which has massively freed up their wage bill.

Real Madrid see Kylian Mbappe as a long-time successor to Karim Benzema who will be their source of goals for many years to come.

