PSG provide fitness update on six players including Sergio Ramos and Neymar ahead of clash against Lens

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG have provided a fitness update on their long list of injured players ahead of their game against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on December 5.

Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Julian Draxler, and Ander Herrera are injured and will surely miss the match against Lens. However, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved to have Georginio Wijnaldum and Presnel Kimpembe fit and ready to play.

As per the latest reports, former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos did not participate in Thursday's regular training session. The club's medical staff have said that Ramos evoked a 'workload adapted for muscle fatigue'.

The Spaniard made his Ligue 1 debut against Saint-Etienne last weekend. He is expected to return to training by Sunday and could be available for PSG's match against Bruge next weekend.

Updates on the injuries to Julian Draxler and Neymar suggest they are yet to recover from their injuries and will probably miss a few more games for PSG. The German picked up a niggle in the team's last outing against Mannschaft and will make his return to the training ground in 2-3 weeks.

PSG's press release refrained from giving any clear take on how serious the injury to Brazilian superstar Neymar is. He was stretched off after a sprained ankle in the match against Saint Etienne.

Neymar was also spotted limping and walking using sticks after the match. PSG's press briefing suggests the severity of Neymar's injury can only be ascertained after a series of tests on his ankle.

Injuries threaten PSG's chances to win Champions League

Paris-Saint Germain undoubtedly have one of the most threatening squads on paper with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria in their starting XI.

Despite that, the French club have been humbled by the opponents in the ongoing Champions League campaign. They have only managed to win two out of five games in the group stage. Premier League giants Manchester City thrashed PSG 2-1 in their last game in England.

The French giants' path to the knockout stage of the elite European tournament will be disrupted by injuries to their most important players. Sergio Ramos has only played one Ligue 1 game so far since he was traded from Real Madrid before the 2021-22 season. Neymar's injury has also made things much worse for Pochettino.

