PSG ranked first in list of clubs to have covered fewest kilometres in the Champions League this season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may be at the top of their UEFA Champions League group this season but their players are not going the extra mile on the pitch.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), the Ligue 1 outfit ranks top of the list of teams covering the fewest kilometers in the competition. They have apparently covered an average distance of 104.6 km per match.

Les Parisiens beat Juventus 2-1 in their opening group match of the European season before defeating Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel. Out of their three group matches, PSG's players covered the most ground against SL Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao.

They ran a combined 109.4 km against the Portuguese giants and kept 60% possession but could only manage a 1-1 draw. The Ligue 1 giants are level on points with Benfica but lead Group H by way of total goals scored.

Juventus are third with three points while Haifa are yet to open their account. The Parisians' next European assignment is against Benfica at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (October 11).

Last month, it was claimed that manager Christopher Galtier could change his formation to drop one of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, or Lionel Messi for a new system. The French tactician apparently wanted to play an attacker that contributed more in defense.

He could have a chance to do that against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Messi ruled out due to an injury. The former Barcelona superstar was also absent from his team's 0-0 draw against Stade Reims on October 9 due to a calf issue.

PSG boss offers promising Lionel Messi injury update ahead of Champions League tie

Galtier has claimed that while Messi will miss the European tie against the Eagles he could return for the Ligue 1 encounter against Olympique de Marseille at the weekend. OM, who trail PSG by three points in the league table after 10 matches, will travel to Paris on Sunday (October 16) for a huge Ligue 1 match.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League tie against Benfica, Galtier said (h/t PSGTalk):

“Leo felt a discomfort in his calf against Benfica. We thought he would be able to participate in tomorrow’s game, but in the end, it is still limited."

"He is much better, he is confident, but he still has an unpleasant feeling, so he prefers not to play tomorrow. For Marseille, we will see the evolution all week, but it is very likely that he will be present.”

Messi is arguably PSG's best player this season. He has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 matches across competitions.

