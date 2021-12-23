PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona linked with audacious swap deals involving wantaway Juventus star: Reports

PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have reportedly registered an interest in Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman's future in Turin has come into question after an interview by his agent, Mino Raiola. The Italian superagent spoke about PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona as potential destinations for his client in the future.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have set the asking price at €125 million for Matthijs de Ligt. The fee could prove to be a major obstacle for any potential suitor. PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are therefore considering audacious swap deals for the former Ajax star.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Eden Hazard plus cash to Juventus in exchange for Matthijs de Ligt. The Belgium has flopped at the Santiago Bernabeu since his £100 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

A combination of injuries and poor form have led to the 30-year-old suffering a massive fall from grace in recent years. Hazard has scored just five goals in 57 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has reportedly been deemed as surplus to requirements at Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be a fan of the former Chelsea star.

PSG are believed to be willing to offer Dutch midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum plus cash to Juventus in exchange for Matthijs de Ligt. The midfielder has struggled to settle in the French capital since joining the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder next summer to bolster their strength in depth. The 31-year-old has scored three goals in nineteen appearances for PSG in all competitions this season.

Barcelona, on the other, are desperate to sign a top-quality centre-back as they seek a long-term replacement for the aging Gerard Pique. Juventus are believed to be interested in signing Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and could be open to the prospect of a swap deal involving De Jong in exchange for Matthijs de Ligt.

Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola says the Netherlands defender is ready to leave Juventus for the next step in his career. Raiola mentioned Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona and Premier League clubs as potential moves.

(Source: Calciomercato)





"Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…", Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: "I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as 'next step'. We will see this summer", he told NOS.

Juventus will be desperate to keep hold of Matthijs de Ligt amidst interest from PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona

Bologna FC v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus are currently going through a transition phase under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian giants finished top of their Champions League group ahead of Chelsea, but are currently in fifth place in Serie A. They are 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Juventus will therefore be eager to keep hold of Matthijs de Ligt. Along with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie, De Ligt is seen as one of the young leaders at the club.

De Ligt has made 89 appearances and scored six goals for the club in all competitions since his €75 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2019. He has helped the club win a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia trophy.

Hence, Juventus are likely to do all in their power to convince the Dutch defender to stay at the club despite interest from PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

