PSG schedule: When will Lionel Messi and team-mates return to action?

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will return to action this weekend against Lyon in Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino's men were held to a disappointing draw by Club Brugge during their Champions League Group A opener last night.

Despite Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi starting together, PSG looked toothless in attack and failed to live up to their lofty expectations. While fans were left frustrated by the result, they are increasingly hopeful of a better performance against Lyon.

PSG will be desperate to bounce back and face a Lyon side who have not enjoyed the best of starts to the ongoing season. Although they have won their last two games, Lyon are still seventh in the table with two draws and a defeat in their three other outings so far.

Prior to the international break, Lionel Messi made his league debut for PSG against Reims. The Argentine replaced Neymar in the second half and clocked just under 30 minutes as PSG secured a comfortable 2-0 win. Understandably, Lionel Messi will be keen to leave a more lasting impact against Lyon in the next game.

PSG schedule and match timings: When to watch Lionel Messi in India and USA?

The Ligue clash between PSG and Lyon is scheduled to take place at 12:15 AM IST on September 20. As such, the kick-off will be at 2:45 PM (September 19) in the USA.

After the highly-anticipated meeting with Lyon, PSG and Lionel Messi face Metz (September 23) away from home before hosting Montpellier (September 26). Both matches are scheduled for the 12:30 AM kick-off in India, meaning they will be live in the USA on September 22 at 3:00 PM.

Following the three Ligue 1 outings, Lionel Messi and PSG face a daunting challenge when they face Premier League champions Manchester City. The Champions League Group A outing will be the perfect chance for PSG to roar back into form considering the opening day debacle at Club Brugge.

Lionel Messi will be up against former manager Pep Guardiola, who will be buoyed after securing a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in Manchester City's opening game of the Group.

PSG versus Manchester City match on September 29 will also be at 12:30 AM IST. Hence, fans in the USA can tune in for the game at 3:00 PM on September 28.

