PSG set minimum price for Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid, Premier League and Saudi interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken a firm stance on the future of star player Kylian Mbappe, setting a minimum price of €150 million for potential suitors, as per L'EQUIPE.

As speculation surrounding the French forward's departure intensifies, Real Madrid, Premier League clubs, and even Saudi teams have shown keen interest in securing his services.

Mbappe's potential move has been a hot topic since PSG announced that he would not join the squad on their tour in Japan, leading to further speculation about his future.

With Real Madrid persistently eyeing him as their primary objective in recent years, PSG is slowly agreeing to the reality of parting ways with their star and captain.

Set to become a free agent in 2024, PSG considers Mbappe's time at the club drawing to a close. The Parisian club does not allow players, coaches, or managers to be above the institution, leading to disapproval of Mbappe's recent actions.

The young footballer has publicly declined an automatic contract renewal until 2025, which hasn't sat well with the club's hierarchy.

According to reports from L'Equipe, PSG has made its conditions clear for Mbappe's potential departure. Real Madrid, in particular, will have to cough up a staggering €150 million if they want to secure the services of the world champion. This figure would make the transfer the most expensive signing in the history of the Spanish club.

Despite interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, an unknown Premier League team, and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Kylian Mbappe's heart seems set on playing in the iconic white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player and the club have been making strategic moves to pave the way for this highly anticipated transfer.

However, seeing which team Kylian Mbappe would eventually choose in the transfer market will be interesting.

Kylian Mbappe's remarkable stats at 24 justify why several top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, are interested in investing a massive total to sign him. Priced at €150 million, Mbappe is currently the biggest superstar in the football world.

With an impressive track record at PSG, Mbappe has amassed 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games, showcasing his prolific nature on the club level. The French forward's brilliance extends equally to the international stage, with 40 goals in 70 appearances for the national team and a World Cup triumph to his name.

His speed and consistency in goal-scoring abilities make him the biggest asset for the team he plays for. Kylian Mbappe has largely remained injury-free, providing the club with consistency and longevity.

With all his abilities combined, Mbappe justifies a price tag of €150 million, and any team that bags him in the transfer window would aim for every possible trophy in the European continent.