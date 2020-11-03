PSG signed Rafinha after transfer for Liverpool-bound Thiago broke down, claims father

In an exclusive interview with France Football, Brazilian legend Mazinho has revealed intriguing details about Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara and has claimed that PSG was involved in both his sons' transfer sagas. The former rejected PSG's offer and went on to join Liverpool a few months ago.

Thiago Alcantara enjoyed an exceptional season with Bayern Munich and won the treble with the German giants. The Spanish international turned down several offers from PSG in the summer transfer market to join Premier League giants Liverpool and work with Jurgen Klopp.

According to Mazinho, PSG prioritised Thiago's signature in the summer transfer window but failed to bring the midfielder to Paris. The French champions had to settle for Rafinha and negotiated a deal with Barcelona to sign Thiago's younger brother.

"I had already spoken with Leonardo a while ago, but it was for Thiago. Leonardo wanted to sign him for PSG, but Thiago had already found an agreement with Liverpool. We then spoke about Rafa but he wasn’t part of Leonardo’s plans at that moment. I think that he must have thought about it, that he realised the nature of the opportunity and that it would be a coup to sign him."

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara declined PSG move in the transfer window

Thiago has been excellent for Bayern Munich

Liverpool faced intense competition from PSG for the signature of former Barcelona midfielder Thiago but the lure of working under Jurgen Klopp proved to be too great a challenge for the French club to overcome. The Liverpool manager reportedly made direct contact with Thiago in the transfer window and convinced him to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Rafinha, on the other hand, spent the previous season on loan to Celta Vigo before returning to Barcelona for a brief pre-season. Mazinho claimed that PSG initially had no interest in signing Rafinha but went on to see the merit in bringing the creative midfielder to Ligue 1.

"It was on Monday that we had to work hard to convince both clubs. We were scared, but thanks to God, five or six hours before the deadline, we found an agreement. Leonardo wanted Thiago, he got Rafinha. And for Rafa, it was a dream to join such a club."

Thiago Alcantara has shown glimpses of his extraordinary talent with Liverpool in the Premier League but is yet to become a regular fixture in Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven. Liverpool are starting to recover from an underwhelming start to the season and will rely heavily on Thiago to aid the defence of their Premier League title.

PSG, on the other hand, are likely to use Rafinha as an important squad player this season. The Brazilian midfielder can add a spark to PSG's midfield and will help the club navigate a hectic schedule in the coming months.

Rafinha has joined French champions PSG

PSG enjoyed an excellent run in the Champions League last season and will need all the players at their disposal to compete for silverware on multiple fronts. With Thiago joining Liverpool, his brother Rafinha will have to step up to the plate and deliver for the reigning French champions.

Liverpool have plenty of work to do to retain their Premier League title and will have to improve their consistency over the next few months. The Reds have managed to sign one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and remain one of the best teams in England.

