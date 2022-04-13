PSG star agrees deal in principle to sign for Inter Milan - Reports 

PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to join Inter Milan next summer.

The Argentina international is reportedly valued at €15 million by the French giants and could represent the current Italian champions next season.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter, the 27-year-old has agreed a deal with Inter Milan and could join Simone Inzaghi's side next summer.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a back-up option for Marcelo Brozovic and have identified Paredes as a perfect fit for their plans.

The Argentina international had been on their radar in the past as an alternative to Brozovic before settling on the Croatia international.

Paredes has similar attributes to the 29-year-old and also has the added advantage of familiarity with Italian football.

He spent four seasons in Serie A in the past, representing Chievo Verona and AS Roma, making 71 appearances and scoring six goals in the process.

The former Boca Juniors man followed his Serie A spell with a two-year stint with Zenit St. Petersburg before signing for PSG in January 2019.

He has been a bit-part player in the French capital but has played his part in helping the club to seven major honors.

He is also established on the international scene with 44 caps for Argentina and was an ever-present as La Albiceleste ended their 30-year trophy drought in 2021 with the Copa America title.

Inter Milan now have their Serie A destiny in their hands after a disappointing recent run

Inter Milan are defending Italian champions

Inter Milan surprisingly claimed their first league crown in a decade last season but off-field issues saw the spine of the club broken.

Manager Antonio Conte departed, while key men in their title triumph like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi also left the San Siro.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | TRAINING



The players are buckling down ahead of | TRAININGThe players are buckling down ahead of #SpeziaInter 💪 | TRAININGThe players are buckling down ahead of #SpeziaInter 👇

In their stead, the club recruited smartly, with the shrewd and experienced Edin Dzeko coming in, while the highly-rated Simone Inzaghi was also appointed.

A blistering start to the season saw the defending champions on track to successfully retain their crown. However, a poor start to the second half of the campaign threatened to derail their quest.

A return of just one win from six league games saw the initiative handed to city rivals AC Milan, while Napoli were also in good stead for league glory.

Things have since made a turn for the positive. Inzaghi's men are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, and this, coupled with the recent struggles of their title rivals, has handed the initiative back to them.

Inter sit in second spot, two points behind AC Milan with a game in hand, and their early elimination from the Champions League means they can channel all their energy in league action.

