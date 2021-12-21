PSG star interested in Premier League move and could reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea - Reports

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League. The 26-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea in recent weeks.

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Presnel Kimpembe is seeking a new challenge and is believed to have his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea are interested in a move for the Frenchman. The Blues are currently being managed by former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

The West London club are bracing themselves for the potential exit of German defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

The former AS Roma star's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

The Stamford Bridge outfit could therefore look to sign a replacement for the 28-year-old if he leaves the club next summer.

Presnel Kimpembe rose through the youth ranks at PSG before making his senior debut for the club during the 2014-15 season.

He became a regular member of the club's starting line-up during the 2016-17 campaign, and has since become a mainstay in the French club's defense. Kimpembe has made 17 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

The Frenchman has made 201 appearances for the club in all competitions over the years. He has helped Mauricio Pochettino's side win four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles, and four Coupe de la Ligue titles.

The defender has also amassed 25 appearances for the French national team.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/player-tempted… #cfc Presnel Kimpembe | Player tempted over move to Chelsea – Prospect of Tuchel is key, would be surprise move. Presnel Kimpembe | Player tempted over move to Chelsea – Prospect of Tuchel is key, would be surprise move. sportwitness.co.uk/player-tempted… #cfc

PSG will be keen to keep hold of Presnel Kimpembe despite interest from Chelsea

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Presnel Kimpembe has been a fan favorite at PSG as he rose through the club's youth ranks before becoming a key member of the Ligue 1 side's squad.

His defensive ability and physical attributes also make him a massive asset for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @TheAthleticUK Chelsea are expected to make another attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, either in January or the summer. Chelsea are expected to make another attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, either in January or the summer.- @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/meiuUbENta

The French club could be forced to spend big money on a top-quality defender if Kimpembe leaves the club next summer. PSG will therefore look to keep hold of him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea could cool their interest in Kimpembe and instead resume their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Blues last summer but the deal failed to materialize.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar