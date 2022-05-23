PSG star Kylian Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed

El Chiringuito (via Marca) has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe didn’t even call Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to convey his decision. The Frenchman supposedly left a gracious WhatsApp message for the Los Blancos supremo, thanking him for the offer.

Putting an end to the long-drawn transfer saga, Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension with the Parisians. On Saturday (May 21), before the clash against Metz, PSG held a short ceremony, announcing Mbappe’s decision to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, were left in the mud, as they had expected Mbappe to fulfill his childhood dream and move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I’m communicating to you that I have decided to stay at PSG.

I want to thank you for the opportunity you gave me to play at Madrid, the club I was fan of since I was a kid”



As per El Chiringuito, Mbappe conveyed his decision personally to Perez via WhatsApp, admitting that he’s been supporting Madrid since childhood. His message read:

“Mr Florentino Perez, I am informing you that I have decided to stay at PSG. I want to thank you for the opportunity you have given me to play for Real Madrid, the club I have been a fan of since I was a child. I hope you will be understanding with my decision. Good luck in the Champions League final.”

As per one of Marca’s previous reports, Los Blancos had “full agreement” with the Frenchman a week back. However, the 23-year-old did not sign a binding contract and asked for time. This allowed (via Fabrizio Romano) PSG to improve their offer, ultimately persuading him to stay.

Kylian Mbappe marks PSG renewal and Real Madrid snub with a hat-trick

Minutes after announcing his decision to the world, Mbappe produced a scintillating display in the 5-0 rout of Metz at the Parc des Princes.

He opened the scoring for his side in the 25th minute and doubled his tally just three minutes later. Neymar found the back of the net in the 32nd minute to take the game away from the visitors’ reach.

Mbappe getting a €300m signing bonus and €100m a year after tax for staying at PSG.

Five minutes into the second half, Mbappe struck again, completing his hat-trick in front of PSG fans. Angel di Maria scored the final goal of the match in the 74th minute to cap off a five-star display.

Following the hat-trick, Mbappe took his Ligue 1 goal tally to 28 for the season, ending the campaign as the division’s leading scorer.

