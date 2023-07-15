PSG star Kylian Mbappe sends message to Christopher Nkunku after first Chelsea training session 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has sent a warm message to his compatriot and Chelsea's new signing Christopher Nkunku, following the latter's first training session with the Blues.

Nkunku returned from his holidays to join up with the Blues at their training ground at Cobham on Friday (July 14), ahead of their pre-season matches in the USA. This was the first time that the 24-year-old French forward took part in a Chelsea training session since his move to Stamford Bridge.

The west London club spent £52 million in transfer fees to secure the services of Nkunku from German club side RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, after pictures of Nkunku training with his Blues teammates surfaced, his France teammate and former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe sent a message to him.

Reacting to the Chelsea star's post on Instagram which has now gathered over 260000 likes, Mbappe wrote:

"Going to get my popcorn."

Meanwhile, there has been uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future at PSG recently. The forward has decided against triggering a one-year extension on his PSG contract and could leave for free next summer.

Could we see Kylian Mbappe linking up with Christopher Nkunku at Chelsea this summer?

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

PSG have made their stand known regarding their most-prized asset Mbappe. They reportedly want the 24-year-old to either sign a contract extension or leave this summer as they don't want to lose him on a free.

Real Madrid are believed to be the most preferred destination for the forward should he exit PSG this summer. Los Blancos have maintained a long-standing interest in the Frenchman.

PL powerhouses, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and the two Manchester clubs, could be interested in getting Mbappe on board as well. However, recent reports have labeled Real Madrid as the favorites for his signature.

Interestingly, the Frenchman had a trial with the Blues in 2012.