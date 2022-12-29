PSG star monitored by 3 La Liga clubs ahead of potential January transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Pablo Sarabia has been courted by three La Liga clubs. Sarabia, who joined the Parisians in 2019, has seen his playing time drop significantly at the French capital.

While he has made 17 appearances for Christophe Galtier's team this campaign, only five of those have come as starters in the playing XI. He has made 146 appearances for the French side so far, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists.

According to Fichajes, Sarabia's former club Sevilla, along with Atletico Madrid. and Real Sociedad, are monitoring his situation closely.

Sporting160 EN @Sporting160_EN



Please see unrelated picture below



(L’equipe) Pablo Sarabia is thinking about leaving PSG due to lack of game time.Please see unrelated picture below(L’equipe) Pablo Sarabia is thinking about leaving PSG due to lack of game time.Please see unrelated picture below 👀(L’equipe) https://t.co/y8hCpUexiY

Pablo Sarabia's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Sevilla, who recently parted ways with Isco Alarcon, are watching the player's situation closely. As a former player of the team, Sarabia would be a welcome addition to the Seville-based squad.

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will also benefit from the player's addition. Martin Zubimendi looks set to part ways with the Basque club, hence, Sociedad will need reinforcement in the middle of the pitch, which Sarabia can provide.

Former Real Madrid player claimed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe felt pressure to renew his deal with the Parisians

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG was set to expire in July 2022 and the Frenchman looked destined to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. The superstar forward, however, made a surprising u-turn and renewed his deal with the French club.

Former Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez believes Mbappe felt pressurized to do so. Speaking to AS, Jese said (via GOAL):

"Come on, I was clear about it because he told me. He told me and I tell more people: those of us who spoke Spanish. I think it was more personal than professional pressure, all players make decisions, they can be wrong or accept the decision."

He further added:

"But the people cannot intervene. For example, the president of France cannot tell you 'don't go here, you have to stay'. In my opinion, I think he felt more personal than professional pressure to make a decision."

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews Former Real Madrid & PSG player, Jesé Rodríguez: "Mbappé told me and the other Spanish speaking players that he was going to Real Madrid. In my opinion, I think he felt more personal than professional pressure to make a decision." Former Real Madrid & PSG player, Jesé Rodríguez: "Mbappé told me and the other Spanish speaking players that he was going to Real Madrid. In my opinion, I think he felt more personal than professional pressure to make a decision." 🇪🇸 https://t.co/fI52wJ2Pfb

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes