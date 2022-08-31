PSG star snubs interest from Arsenal and Chelsea as he closes in on transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has reportedly rejected advances from Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal in favor of a move to Everton. The Senegalese looks set to return to Goodinson Park, where he played between 2016 and 2019 before moving to France in a €30 million move.

The Toffees, however, faced a late challenge from division rivals Arsenal and Chelsea who tried to hijack the PSG midfielder's transfer. But French journalist Loïc Tanzi revealed that Gueye has decided to honor his word to Everton and therefore snubbed a move to either of the bigger clubs.

During his three-year stint at the Parc des Princes, Gueye made 111 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants and contributed seven goals and six assists. Tanzi also mentioned that the Senegal international said his final goodbyes to his PSG teammates on Tuesday, August 30.

It makes sense on both Arsenal and Chelsea's part to have a go at hijacking the deal for Gueye since they do look a little thin in midfield. Both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are injured for the Gunners, which is a serious concern for Mikel Arteta and disturbs the balance of the side (via GOAL).

Meanwhile, Chelsea have got N'Golo Kante out injured and Mateo Kovacic slowly making it back to full fitness. It wouldn't have hurt for either of them to add backup to their midfield in the form of the PSG midfielder. According to L'Equipe, he is joining Everton for a decent price of €10 million on a two-year deal.

But as things stand, Gueye has rejected a move to London in favor of Merseyside. The two English giants will have to fish elsewhere in the market to stack up their midfield.

Arsenal failed in their attempt to lure another PSG midfielder

The Gunners seem to be prioritizing the signing of a defensive midfielder in the market right now. Idrissa Gueye is apparently not the only midfielder from the Ligue 1 side that the north London club were keeping tabs on.

According to reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal made late advances for Leandro Paredes as well.

However, the Argentine has an agreement with Serie A giants Juventus and is not interested in moving to north London. Di Marzio suggested that the Bianconeri are set to pay nearly £20 million including bonuses for Paredes' services.

