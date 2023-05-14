PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi reacts angrily to red card against Ajaccio, picture goes viral on social media

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi was livid after he was sent off during the Parisians' 5-0 Ligue 1 win over AC Ajaccio on Saturday (May 14).

Les Parisiens edged one step closer to winning the title with their resounding win at the Parc des Princes. Goals from Fabian Ruiz, Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe (x2) and an own goal from Mohamed Youssouf sealed the game for the hosts.

Although PSG cruised to a comfortable win, the game was not short of drama and controversy. The scoreline was already 5-0 when a scuffle broke out after Lionel Messi was seemingly fouled just outside the Ajaccio box.

Hakimi, who was among the first to get involved, had to be held back by Hugo Ekitike. After things calmed down, the referee gave the Morocco international the marching orders, showing him a red card.

The former Real Madrid man initially reacted to the referee's decision with a wry smile. However, French television channel Canal+ picked up the wing-back expressing his anger as he walked down the tunnel.

"That’s France for you," the wing-back can be heard saying on Canal+ (h/t Get French Football News).

Here is the picture of the PSG star expressing his frustration at being sent off:

The referee, meanwhile, went on to send off Ajaccio midfielder Thomas Mangani for his role in the scuffle after looking at the VAR monitor. Hence, both teams ended the game with ten men.

Hakimi has now received a red card in consecutive games. He was sent off after being booked twice 20 minutes into PSG's 3-1 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient a fortnight ago.

Achraf Hakimi deemed to be harmful influence on PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Achraf Hakimi was sent off hours after it emerged that some at PSG reckon he's a harmful influence on Kylian Mbappe. There appear to be concerns about the Moroccan's friendship with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Les Parisiens staff members were also irritated after the wing-back picked up a red card in their defeat against Lorient. It remains to be seen what the club feel about the player's red card against Ajaccio.

It's worth noting that the 24-year-old has been having a tough time off the field. His marriage with Spanish actress Hiba Abouk is set to end in divorce, while he was charged with rape in March.

Hence, there are suggestions that the Parisians could consider selling the wing-back, who has made 38 appearances across competitions this term, if they receive a suitable offer. However, it's unclear if there are any clubs interested in signing him.

