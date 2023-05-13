PSG ready to sell star player as he's a 'harmful influence' on Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could sell Achraf Hakimi this summer, as some at the club believe he has a 'harmful influence' on Kylian Mbappe, according to L'Equipe (via Get Football).

Hakimi joined Les Parisiens from Italian club Inter Milan in a deal worth up to €70 million in 2021. He made 41 appearances across competitions for the French giants in his first season, bagging four goals and six assists.

The Morocco international helped PSG win Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup in his first season in Paris. He could repeat the trick this term, as the Parisians, who have already won the Super Cup, boast a three-point lead atop the league with four games left.

However, Hakimi's form since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been a source of concern. He has only started nine of the Parc des Princes outfit's 20 Ligue 1 games since December, with injuries and suspensions limiting his involvement.

The wing-back was notably sent off just 20 minutes into PSG's league game against Lorient on March 30. Christophe Galtier's side paid the price for his red card, as they went on to lose the game 3-1

According to the aforementioned source, Hakimi's red card irked the club's staff. Hence, the former Real Madrid man reportedly became the subject of internal criticism.

Hakimi has also been having a tough time off the pitch, with his marriage with Spanish actress Hiba Abouk set to end in divorce. He's also being investigated after being charged with rape in March as reported by AFP (h/t Get French Football News).

Furthermore, some at the Parc des Princes reckon the 24-year-old is a bad influence on Kylian Mbappe, as per the aforementioned report. Although there're no plans to offload him immediately, they could consider selling him if they receive a suitable offer.

It's no secret that Hakimi is good friends with Mbappe. Morocco manager Walid Regragui said that the two are 'more than friends' in January.

Kylian Mbappe linked with PSG exit

There have been doubts about Kylian Mbappe's future despite being contracted to PSG till the end of next season. The Athletic recently reported that the Ligue 1 giants have asked the forward to inform them of his decision by May.

Mbappe has continued to be linked with a move to Real Madrid despite snubbing them to sign a new deal with Les Parisiens last year. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has decided to move to Real Madrid.

However, those claims have since been rubbished by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist revealed that Real Madrid are only likely to rekindle their interest in the Frenchman next year.

Hence, Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain at the Parc des Princes for another season. It remains to be seen if any other club sign him this summer.

Poll : 0 votes