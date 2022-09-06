PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Paul Pogba witchcraft curse claims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has sided with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in the ongoing witchcraft curse saga.

Pogba has told investigators that blackmailers, including his brother Mathias, were looking to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappe.

Speculation has ensued as to Paul Pogba's actual involvement with a witch doctor and whether he or his brother are telling the truth.

Mbappe has now broken his silence on the situation and has revealed talks he has had with his French national teammate.

The PSG forward was asked if the saga has affected his relationship with Paul Pogba and replied (via Get French Football News):

"No, because today I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me and gave his version of events. At the time of speaking it’s his word against that of his brother. I will trust my teammate in the interest of the national team as well."

Looking ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe added:

"We have a big competition [World Cup] and he already have some problems. It’s not the time to give him another one. We’ll see how it goes. I am quite detached from it all.

The Juventus midfielder claims that he did enlist the help of a witchdoctor but to help himself stop incurring injuries.

Mbappe unlikely to be joined by Paul Pogba at World Cup

The French midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Juve

Paul Pogba looks set to miss the World Cup with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the French midfielder will undergo surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

The former Manchester United player will be out for around 40-60 days given the usual recovery time of meniscus surgery.

This means that he would only just be returning from injury by the time the French national side kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 22.

Paul Pogba has had a torrid time with injuries and is yet to make an appearance for Juventus since his return from United this summer.

He was part of the French national team that won the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 final victory over Croatia.

Mbappe will be raring to go by the time the tournament arrives and has begun the new season with PSG in scintillating form.

The former AS Monaco striker has bagged seven goals in five appearances.

Edited by Matthew Guyett