PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's bizarre Instagram gaffe involving Manchester United gets fans talking

Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to send a message after PSG's UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich. However, a Manchester United gaffe within the message has left fans confused.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, February 14. The match, though, did not go according to plan for Mbappe and Co. as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss.

With the second leg of the tie scheduled to take place in Munich on March 8, Mbappe has refused to throw in the towel yet. He even issued a rallying cry on Instagram after the Parisians' defeat to Julian Nagelsmann's side. He wrote:

"Tout reste à faire [transl: Everything remains to be done]!"

However, what seemed to be a normal social media post by a PSG superstar has gone on to become a major talking point among Manchester United fans. This is because Instagram's translation feature bizarrely added a line about the Red Devils to the Frenchman's caption. It said:

"Manchester United's team is now on @PSG."

While it appears to be a technical glitch, the confusion about the translation of the player's caption has got fans talking. Some even started speculating that the Frenchman could be on his way to Old Trafford.

One fan wrote:

"He's actually coming!"

Another Manchester United supporter wrote:

"Mbappe to Man Utd, here we go?"

One excited fan advised Mbappe to join the Red Devils:

"United calling bro."

Another supporter wanted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to provide clarification on the same. They wrote:

"Where is Fabrizio [Romano]? We need some answers ASAP."

Some were left wondering if the 24-year-old Instagram gaffe had anything to do with Qatar's bid to buy the Premier League giants:

"Qatar effect?"

How are Mbappe's PSG and Manchester United linked?

There have been talks of a Qatari takeover of English club Manchester United recently. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that PSG are owned by the Qatar-based organization Qatar Sports Investments.

The Glazers have put the Red Devils up for sale and Qatar are said to be interested in buying the club. QSI, though, cannot purchase the Old Trafford outfit as they already own the Parisians and the two clubs compete in UEFA competitions.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk The Qatar Investment Authority will bid to complete a full-scale takeover of



The QIA, a sovereign wealth fund, is worth ~£370bn.

telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… The Qatar Investment Authority will bid to complete a full-scale takeover of #mufc this week.The QIA, a sovereign wealth fund, is worth ~£370bn. 🇶🇦💰 The Qatar Investment Authority will bid to complete a full-scale takeover of #mufc this week.The QIA, a sovereign wealth fund, is worth ~£370bn.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

Qatar's bid to buy the Manchester club is thus being spearheaded by the Qatar Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund. It remains to be seen if they will emerge victorious in their efforts.

While QIA and QSI are two different entities, the latter is said to be a subsidiary of the former.

