PSG superstar Lionel Messi-endorsed crypto exchange Bitget flagged by Japan's Financial Services Agency: Reports

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi backs, has received a warning from Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA).

On Friday (31 March), Bitget was named amongst the four foreign crypto exchanges that violated Japan’s fund settlement laws. According to Finance Magnates, Bitget, Bybit, BitForex, and MEXC Global, all conducted crypt asset exchanges without prior registration. The regulatory warning further read:

“[Having a list of unregistered traders] does not necessarily indicate the current state of unregistered business.”

Bitget gained visibility after bringing on Lionel Messi as its partner and sponsoring Serie A giants Juventus. Founded in 2018, Bitget signed Messi in October 2022, to reignite the general public’s interest in crypto and to benefit from the PSG star’s massive fanbase.

After coming on board, Messi said (via bitcoin.com):

“I would like to thank Bitget in making me a part of the crypto trading social world with such exciting campaign. I like the Bitget’s brand film “make it count” concept of leading the vision and charting a new path within the industry.”

Bitget’s Managing Direct Gracy Chen, on the other hand, expressed happiness after recruiting the "GOAT (Greatest of All Time)". She said:

“Partnering with the GOAT inspires us to strive for the best performance, and the World Cup period is the best time to remind ourselves about the importance of building and training for the moment to shine. We would like to celebrate the football spirit in the world of crypto and are prepared to continue investing in the ecosystem even when times are tough.”

Bitget is Lionel Messi’s second crypto tie-up. He first teamed up with the fan token platform "Socios" in March 2022.

Nicolas Tagliafico defends PSG ace Lionel Messi after fans make their discontent known through boos

A section of PSG fans booed when Lionel Messi’s name was announced in the line-up to take on Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, 2 April. It was the second successive time that the 2022 world champion had been booed by his fans in Paris. He was also jeered in the 2-0 defeat to Rennes on 18 March.

After the match, which ended 1-0 in Lyon’s favor, Nicolas Tagliafico reacted to the treatment of Lionel Messi. The Lyon left-back thought fans were wrong to pin all the blame on Messi, and claimed that each team member was equally responsible for PSG’s mishaps.

The Argentine star said of his compatriot (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“Football is a team sport, it’s not just for one player.”

Fans have been on Messi’s case since PSG’s Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich in March. He was rendered ineffective by the Germans over the two legs as PSG succumbed to a 3-0 aggregate defeat in the Round of 16.

Poll : 0 votes