PSG superstar Lionel Messi nominated alongside teammate Kylian Mbappe for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been nominated for the UNFP Ligue 1 'Player of the Year' award for the 2022-23 season.

The list, as confirmed by UNFP on their official website, also includes RC Lens teammates Lois Openda and Seko Fofana, and LOSC Lille Metropole's Jonathan David. Mbappe has won the award the last three times it was handed out.

The award was declared void for the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19. The French centre-forward has continued his rich vein of form this season, registering 26 goals and five assists in 31 league games.

Messi isn't far behind him in terms of tangible contributions, recording 15 goals and as many assists in 29 Ligue 1 matches. Openda, 23, has spearheaded Lens' title charge this campaign, scoring 19 times in 35 Ligue 1 matches.

Fofana has been the heartbeat of Lens's midfield during that time, helping them climb up to second in the table. They trail PSG by six points after 35 matches. David, who was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the days leading up to the 2023 January transfer window, completes the list.

The 23-year-old Canadian centre-forward has bagged 21 goals and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 games this season. Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette is a notable absentee from the list. The former Arsenal forward sits just one goal behind Mbappe in the league's top-scorers list this term.

Lionel Messi returned from suspension as Kylian Mbappe fired PSG closer to the title with win against Ajaccio

Lionel Messi was initially handed a two-game suspension by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for taking an unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 1.

However, the club reportedly ended the suspension prematurely in exchange for a public apology. As a result, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was available to feature against Ajaccio on May 13.

Messi started alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack as Les Parisiens ran 5-0 winners at the Parc des Princes. The Argentina icon played the full 90 minutes without grabbing a goal or an assist but the Frenchman scored a brace.

Messi's future at PSG seems insecure. According to ESPN, he is expected to leave as a free agent this summer, with Inter Miami and Barcelona interested. The 35-year-old has also reportedly received an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

