PSG superstar named UEFA Champions League player of the season as they win their maiden UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. The Ligue 1 champions lifted the European trophy for the first time in their history on Saturday, May 31.

Ad

The Parisians blew away Inter Milan in the final at the Allianz Arena, securing a 5-0 win. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG in the 12th minute, before Desire Doue doubled the score eight minutes later.

The Serie A giants had no answer for Luis Enrique's team, who wreaked havoc on the opposition backline. Doue scored his second of the night in the 63rd minute, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got into the act ten minutes later. Senny Mayulu came off the bench in the 84th minute and made it 5-0 two minutes later, helping his team secure their long-desired Champions League trophy.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Ousmane Dembele was outstanding on the night as well, registering two assists. The Frenchman has turned over a new leaf since joining the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2023 from Barcelona. This season, Dembele has scored 33 goals and set up 15 more from 49 games across competitions to help his team secure the treble.

The 28-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists from 15 games in the Champions League for PSG. Ousmane Dembele is under contract with the Parisians until 2028.

Ad

How many goals have PSG scored in the Champions League this season?

Luis Enrique

PSG have enjoyed a tremendous campaign under Luis Enrique, where they have won the Ligue 1, the Champions League, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions. However, it was their European run that was perhaps the most entertaining.

Ad

The Ligue 1 champions had a slow start to the tournament, finishing 15th in the table with four wins and three defeats in their eight games. However, Enrique's team soon picked up pace, seeing off Brest with a 10-0 aggregate score in the Playoffs.

The French giants followed it up with a close win over Liverpool, via penalties, in the Round of 16. They defeated Aston Villa in the Quarterfinals, before getting the better of a spirited Arsenal side in the semifinals.

PSG's dominant win in the Champions League final signifies the rise of a team steeped in Luis Enrique's ideology. The Parisians scored 38 goals and conceded 15 in the tournament this season. Overall, the Ligue 1 champions scored 152 goals from 58 games in all competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More