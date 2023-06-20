PSG superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi confirms she’s trying to get Italian citizenship

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi has confirmed that she's trying to get Italian citizenship.

Biancardi, 29, shared a snap of herself holding a passport with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. In the caption, she explains the route she's taking to get Italian citizenship.

The Brazilian said that her lineage comes through her great great grandfather. She states:

"BUONGIORNO! I'll share with you what I'm doing to get Italian citizenship. My lineage comes from my great great grandfather, “Antônio Biancardi”, born in the Rovigo region."

She continued by adding that she was informed about her citizenship status through lawyers:

"Lawyers from the (Cidadania Lusoitaliana) office came to me and informed me that I could apply for my citizenship, even if it was through a distant relative. Not only me, but my whole family, my father, my sister and even my baby."

Biancardi goes on to explain that if you have an ancestor who was born in Italy, you can apply for Italian citizenship:

"If you also have an ancestor born in Italy, you can apply for yours too, and there is no generational limit for that! I highly recommend the team at (Cidadania Lusoitaliana) who solved all the bureaucratic part for me."

Biancardi and Neymar are set to become parents after announcing that the former is pregnant with their first child. The PSG attacker already has an 11-year-old son, Davi Lucca, with another woman.

Neymar decides against leaving PSG amid Luis Enrique's impending arrival

The Brazilian may now stay at the Parc des Princes.

According to L'Equipe, Luis Enrique's expected appointment as PSG's next manager has seen Neymar do a U-turn over his decision to leave.

The Brazilian attacker has been linked with a departure after a volatile 2022-23 season at the Parc des Princes. Fitness issues plagued the later part of his campaign, and he was once again at loggerheads with Parisians ultras.

PSG fans visited his home in Bougival and protested against him and his place at the club. That led to the 31-year-old hitting back by liking Instagram posts that claim that Parisians fans lack greatness.

However, Enrique's potential arrival at the Parc des Princes looks to have dissuaded Neymar from leaving. Neymar played under the Spanish coach at Barcelona, bagging 90 goals and 68 assists in 145 games across competitions.

Enrique is reportedly set to replace Christoph Galtier at PSG, with the Frenchman's sacking pretty imminent. That's despite Galtier leading the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title last season.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with Neymar. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions last season and has two years left in his contract with the Parc des Princes.

