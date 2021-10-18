PSG superstar ruled out of Champions League clash against Leipzig due to injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed that star forward Neymar Jr will not feature in their Champions League game against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig after suffering a groin injury.

PSG confirmed Neymar's absence from the Champions League outing in a medical update, which read as follows:

"Neymar Jr had some pain in his groin since returning from international duty and will undergo more treatment over the next few days before returning to full training."

Neymar returned to PSG on Saturday after featuring for Brazil during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. According to French outlet Le Parisien, the 29-year-old forward did take part in training on Monday ahead of PSG's Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Other notable absentees for PSG ahead of the Champions League game include Sergio Ramos, who continues to train individually, and Leandro Paredes, who is out due to a thigh injury.

PSG have made a decent start to their Champions League campaign

PSG have made a decent start to their Champions League campaign after picking up four points from their opening two group matches. The Parisian giants started the campaign by getting a draw against Belgian side Club Brugge. In the next game, however, PSG beat Manchester City at the Parc des Princes as Lionel Messi scored his first goal for the club.

PSG will now face RB Leipzig twice in a row, starting off with a home game before traveling to Germany on the 3rd of November 2021.

It is worth noting that RB Leipzig haven't made the best start to their Champions League campaign. The Bundesliga outfit have lost both of their opening two matches and sit at the foot of the table in Group A.

Two wins for PSG against RB Leipzig will cement their place as Group A leaders and would give them a great platform to qualify for the Round of 16 as group winners.

Following their Champions League outing against RB Leipzig, PSG will then take on Ligue 1 rivals Marseille on Sunday, 24th of October 2021. Marseille are currently 10 points behind the Parisian giants, having played a game less.

Elsewhere in Group A, Manchester City travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge on Tuesday.

