PSG superstar's friendship with Kylian Mbappe to play big role in contract negotiation talks: Reports

Sergio Ramos' friendship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe will play a big role in the defender's potential contract renewal at the club, according to El Nacional.

Ramos left Real Madrid after 16 years to join Les Parisiens on a free transfer last year. An injury-hit debut season in Ligue 1 saw the Spain international make just 12 league appearances.

However, he has highlighted his worth in manager Christophe Galtier's team this campaign and has played in nine matches across all competitions. Ramos signed a two-year contract with the French outfit in 2021.

His good run of form could see club director Leonardo Araujo and the board offer him an extension. Ramos' friendship with Mbappe will be a factor taken into consideration.

If the France international gives the green light to Ramos staying at the Parc des Princes beyond 2023, then PSG will reportedly comply with his decision. Mbappe renewed his contract at the club by rejecting Real Madrid's approach this summer, which in turn saw him become one of the most powerful footballers in Europe.

The French outfit promised to pay the former AS Monaco star €250 million over the course of the next three years and gave him a say in how the club will be run. Ramos is currently one of the best-paid footballers in world football.

The former Sevilla defender's current contract sees him pocket a net salary of €12 million.

Sergio Ramos open to extending contract at PSG

As per the aforementioned report (El Nacional), Ramos is open to renewing his deal at the Paris-based club. In April this year, the Spaniard admitted that he would be open to extending his stay at PSG until 2024.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (h/t 90min), Ramos said:

"I’d like to play for another four to five years at a high level, and then experience something else, I have a two-year contract here in Paris [and] we’ll try to make that three! One more, and then we’ll see.”

Ramos has benefited from Galtier's use of a three-man backline this season alongside Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. He has become an irreplaceable part of the Ligue 1 champions' defense despite being 36-years-old.

His most recent start came in PSG's 1-0 win against Stade Brest on Sunday, September 10. The win keeps them first in the league after seven games, ahead of Olympique de Marseille on goal difference.

