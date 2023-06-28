PSG superstar subject of ‘serious and concrete’ interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed strong interest from Saudi clubs in PSG star Marco Verratti. The Italian journalist believes that the outfits interested are currently attempting to convince the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to exit the club.

Nothing has been agreed upon at the moment, and discussions will take place with the player and his club in the coming days. Verratti's agent confirmed a week ago (June 20) while speaking to Sky Italia that the player has received offers from Saudi but is yet to make a decision.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are also reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder (via Sportal). The Portuguese coach has contacted Verratti personally to speak about a possible move to Rome.

The Italian has been a mainstay at PSG since he arrived in 2012. The 30-year-old signed a new deal in December last year that expires in 2026. Verratti has made 416 appearances for the Parisian club, scoring 13 goals and providing 61 assists across all competitions.

The midfielder has won 30 major trophies at the Parc des Princes, which includes nine League Titles and six French Cup victories, among others.

The Saudi Arabian sides are seemingly on an aggressive recruitment drive for top talent from Europe. N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, and Kalidou Koulibaly will exit Stamford Bridge to play for their respective Saudi Pro League teams.

Frenchman Karim Benzema has also completed his move to Al-Ittihad, and Verratti may be next on the list.

PSG closing in on Lucas Hernandez move

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday (June 27) that Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is nearing a move to PSG. The player has agreed personal terms with the Parisian club and is said to want the move.

The central defender made a total of 11 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season. Hernandez was ruled out of action for club and country after suffering a knee injury within the first 13 minutes of France's group-stage clash against Australia in the FIFA World Cup last year.

In all, the former Athletico Madrid defender made 107 appearances for the Bavarian club since his arrival in 2019, scoring two goals and providing eight assists across all competitions.

