PSG sweating over the availability of star forward ahead of Lyon clash: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain doubtful about the involvement of Kylian Mbappe during their Ligue 1 clash against Lyon on Sunday. According to French publication L'Equipe, Mbappe could miss the game after hurting the toe of his left leg during the clash against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

As such, it remains unclear as to whether the talismanic forward can take to the field for PSG when they face Lyon. Although initial scans have ruled out the risk of any fractures or cracks, PSG are reportedly set to examine him further.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappe is forced out of PSG’s game against Brugge with an injury Kylian Mbappe is forced out of PSG’s game against Brugge with an injury https://t.co/gRyWXNOYzX

It is believed Mbappe will undergo another examination later today as PSG look for a conclusive answer when it comes to his involvement against Lyon. As things stand, the Frenchman is far from being an assured starter for PSG in their next outing.

PSG will be without other key players for Lyon clash

Notably, head coach Mauricio Pochettino will also have to deal with injuries to other key players as he prepares for PSG's game against Lyon. Marco Verratti is unavailable for selection after picking up a knee problem during the international break.

Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his PSG debut, also continues to remain on the path to recovery. However, there is hope when it comes to another summer recruit Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder was withdrawn at half-time from the Champions League game against Club Brugge due to an issue with his ankle.

Irrespective of the injury scare, PSG remain increasingly confident of welcoming him back into the side against Lyon. The Ligue 1 giants will also be boosted by the return of both Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye after the duo missed out on the Champions League opener due to suspension.

Also Read

PSG will be keen to build on their strong start to the Ligue 1 campaign when they face Lyon. Pochettino's men have won each of their five games so far and are sitting comfortably at the summit of the points table. No team has scored more goals (16) than PSG in Ligue 1 so far either.

Meanwhile, their next opponents, Lyon are seventh in the table. However, Peter Bosz's side are currently on a three-game winning streak in all competitions and will be keen to build on the momentum. However, it remains to be seen whether Lyon can battle past a wounded PSG when Ligue returns to action for the first time since the international break.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Nived Zenith