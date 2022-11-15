PSG Transfer News Roundup: Alexis Mac Allister opens up on Lionel Messi; Atletico Madrid forward’s arrival could benefit Parisians attack, says journalist; and more - November 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a spectacular season under Christophe Galtier. The French manager has taken his team to the top of the league and is unbeaten across competitions since taking charge in the summer.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, journalist Didier Roustan believes Joao Felix's arrival would boost the Ligue 1 champions’ attack.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 14, 2022:

Alexis Mac Allister opens up on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is preparing for the FIFA World Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister has said that he enjoys sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team.

The 35-year-old has joined up with Lionel Scaloni’s La Albiceleste squad as they look to leave a mark on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner arrives at the tournament in imperious form, registering 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in 19 games across competitions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mac Allister said that Messi is a quiet person.

“It’s amazing (sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi). In the beginning it was a bit weird, I was nervous because I’m a really shy guy. But he’s really nice. Really quiet, but I really enjoy sharing a dressing room with him and all the players in the national team,” said Mac Allister.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Lionel Messi will be the ONLY footballer in the history of the Argentine National Team to play FIVE World Cups 🤯 Lionel Messi will be the ONLY footballer in the history of the Argentine National Team to play FIVE World Cups 🤯🐐 https://t.co/fXPCeJ5mdc

The Brighton midfielder went on to add that La Albiceleste are ready to fight to win the tournament.

“Of course, we believe we can do it. But at the same time, we know it’ll be hardm as there’s a lot of good national teams, really strong sides like Spain, England, Brazil, France; so it will be hard. We are not saying we are going to win it, but we will fight for it,” said Mac Allister.

Argentina arrive at the World Cup in impeccable form, unbeaten in their last 35 games across competitions.

Joao Felix’s arrival could boost PSG attack, says Didier Roustan

Joao Felix has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Didier Roustan reckons Joao Felix could help the PSG attack hit a higher level. The Parisians already boast one of the finest attacking trios in modern football. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been on fire this season, helping the Ligue 1 champions stay on course for multiple silverware.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



“Aspiring to one day play alongside Neymar? Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, on the field, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we both would make a good team.” João Félix in 2021:“Aspiring to one day play alongside Neymar? Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, on the field, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we both would make a good team.” João Félix in 2021: “Aspiring to one day play alongside Neymar? Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, on the field, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we both would make a good team.” 🇵🇹👀 https://t.co/1M9HykX2b5

However, PSG remain interested in attacking reinforcements, with Felix currently on their radar. Speaking to L’Equipe du Soir, as cited by PSG Talk, Roustan heaped praise on the Atletico Madrid forward.

“I take him because he is already a good player, and he is restricted at Atletico. He has qualities. I think he can play a little lower or even up front, and he may be the player who can fix Mbappe. Anyway, you have uncertainties about Messi and Neymar. He may not start, but he is a player who can come in when Messi or Neymar are not well,” said Roustan.

He added:

“And then it could also be the future because he is still very young and Mbappe will not stay very long, if I understood correctly. Messi (35) and Neymar (30) are still at the end. He is a player who is spectacular and who can bring something. So for me, I agree, if it’s a loan.”

Felix has struggled for regular game time at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, scoring four goals in 18 games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe will have to share defensive workload, says Didier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe is preparing to lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Kylian Mbappe will have a defensive obligation with Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old has been on fire this season for PSG and will be a key part of his country’s attack.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Deschamps said that Mbappe will have to work with the team off the ball.

“He’s a forward who needs freedom. I will give him that freedom. But he will have defensive obligations, less than all the other players behind him, midfielders and defenders. But at the highest level, we can’t afford to lose a player when we don’t have the ball,” said Deschamps.

Mbappe has scored 19 goals and set up five more in 20 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

