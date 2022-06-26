PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ander Herrera picks Lionel Messi as GOAT; Parisians interested in Hugo Ekitike, and more - June 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to revamp their squad this summer. A UEFA Champions League triumph continues to elude the French giants, who are preparing to fight for the coveted prize next season.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has picked Lionel Messi as the best player of all time. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Hugo Ekitike. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 25, 2022:

Ander Herrera picks Lionel Messi as GOAT

Lionel Messi (right) is widely regarded as the greatest of all time.

Ander Herrera believes Lionel Messi is the best player of all time. The Argentinean has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career, winning seven Ballon d’Or awards among numerous other accolades. The 35-year-old won Ligue 1 last season with PSG, although he was not entirely in his elements for the French giants since joining last summer, scoring only 11 times across competitions.

Speaking to AS, Herrera said that he began admiring Messi even more after playing alongside him last season.

“You are asked for 50 goals per season. From there, if he doesn't make them, people talk. Nor should we forget that Leo has had the all-time record in Ligue 1: he has hit ten posts! If he had scored ten more goals, it would be a very good season for Leo,” said Herrera.

He continued:

“But for me, he is the best of all time, without any discussion. Now I admire him even more for how he manages his day to day life with total humility, always with a smile for people. And Kylian can get a lot out of Leo. He is going to put the ball in the right place, and with his speed, he will go toe-to-toe with the goalkeeper, where he is lethal.”

Herrera added:

“With Leo, you can't say that. It's like Cristiano, they never lower the piston. Leo goes with Argentina, and he scores five goals for you. Cristiano returns to Manchester and has a great season. As far as the judgments that Leo has to accept another situation, I'm not so daring. ...”

Herrera also provided his opinion on the Parisians' fabled trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

“Messi and Neymar are the best in the world when they come to receive the ball at their feet. They unbalance with the ball. For me, success lies in getting along with Kylian's (Mbappe's) or laterals' unchecking into space. We have many players who go very well to the break, and that mixture works,” said Herrera.

PSG interested in Hugo Ekitike

PSG are interested in Hugo Ekitike, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French striker is a target for Newcastle United, but the Magpies have so far failed to complete a move for him. The Premier League side have an agreement in place with Reims, but negotiations with the 19-year-old have not been fruitful so far. The Parisians are now plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Ekitike scored 11 goals and set up four more in 26 appearances last season. His contract with Reims expires in 2024, and new Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has his eyes on the player. The move is still at an early stage, and the Parisians won't loan him back to Reims if they secure his services.

Parisians suffer blow in Sven Botman pursuit

Sven Botman is close to joining Newcastle United.

PSG have received a blow in their pursuit of Sven Botman, according to The Athletic via PSG Talk.

Luis Campos has the Dutchman on his wish list as he prepares to add more steel to the team's backline. The Parisians are working to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer. if they fail to do so, Campos wants to target Botman.

However, Newcastle have apparently won the race for the 22-year-old and are very close to taking him to St. James’ Park. So the Parisians will have to turn their attention to alternate targets now.

