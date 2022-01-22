PSG Transfer News Roundup: Angel Di Maria opens up on his understanding with Lionel Messi; Parisians interested in Tottenham Hotspur star, and more - 21 January 2022

PSG have maintained their dominance in Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians are top of the league table after 21 games, 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has opened up on playing alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi at the club. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in a Tottenham Hotspur star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st January 2022.

Angel Di Maria opens up on his understanding with Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria has opened up on his understanding with Lionel Messi.

Angel Di Maria has said that playing alongside Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team has helped him build an understanding with the 34-year-old. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG this summer at the end of his association with Barcelona.

Messi has teamed up with quite a few of his countrymen at the Parc des Princes. Most notable among them is Di Maria, with the duo having played together for La Albiceleste for years. The former Real Madrid player also played a key role in helping Messi realise his long-standing dream last summer - winning a senior title with Argentina.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Before the



Before the @StadeDeReims match this Sunday at the Parc des Princes, Angel Di Maria spoke to #PSGtv about the first half of the season

Di Maria scored the all-important goal that helped Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final. Speaking to PSG TV, the player shed light on his understanding with Messi.

“I think it's a good thing to have a connection with Leo already, because I know him, because I know where he normally positions himself, where he looks for the ball, where he usually takes it, to be able to score or to recover it before a duel," said Di Maria.

“Afterwards, it's obvious that when you play for a club, the movements of the other teammates, from Kylian to Marco, of those who play, make his own movements also different. I think it's a bit of everything and that little by little, each piece will fit together, that he will improve more and more, like the rest of the group,” continued Di Maria.

PSG interested in Tanguy Ndombele

PSG are interested in Tanguy Ndombele.

PSG are interested in Tanguy Ndombele, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Parisians are eager to bolster their midfield this year, and are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur about a loan deal for the Frenchman.

However, the Ligue 1 giants will have to offload one of their current midfielders before they can sign Ndombele.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Talks ongoing between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain for Tanguy Ndombele - confirmed. Player keen on the move, clubs in direct contact. Negotiations in progress for loan move, PSG could include a buy option. Salary coverage now discussed.

PSG are aware that Ndombele’s arrival could help them in their quest to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club. The 23-year-old reportedly wanted his countryman to move to the Parc des Princes in 2019 before he joined Spurs.

Juventus end pursuit of Mauro Icardi

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Mauro Icardi.

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Mauro Icardi, according to PSG Talk via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Bianconeri were previously tipped to sign the Argentinean this month. Icardi has dropped down the pecking order at PSG, and was the subject of interest from the Old Lady.

The Parisians asked for Moise Kean in return for the Argentinean. Kean has already played for Everton and Juventus this season, and cannot join the Ligue 1 giants now. Meanwhile, Juventus also managed to keep hold of Alvaro Morata, so the Bianconeri have now abandoned their plans to bring Icardi to Turin.

