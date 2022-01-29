PSG Transfer News Roundup: Angel Di Maria opens up on winning without Lionel Messi; Parisians identify primary summer target, and more - 28 January 2022

PSG are hoping to win their first UEFA Champions League title this year, thanks to the superb form of Lionel Messi in the tournament. The Argentinean has scored five times in as many games, helping set up a blockbuster Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has opened up on winning games for Argentina without Messi. Elsewhere, PSG have identified Paul Pogba as their primary summer target.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28th January 2022.

Angel Di Maria opens up on winning without Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria has dedicated Argentina’s win over Chile to Lionel Messi (in pic) and Lionel Scaloni.

Angel Di Maria has dedicated Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Chile to Lionel Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni.

The La Albiceleste manager missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Argentina were also without the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was rested to aid in his recovery from a bout with the dreaded virus. In the absence of the 34-year-old, Di Maria stepped up to the occasion.

The PSG winger played a starring role to help La Albiceleste win 2-1, scoring the opening goal of the game. The hosts equalised through Ben Brereton Diaz before Lautaro Martinez scored the game winner. It was a comfortable night for Argentina, who did well without their talismanic captain.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Round of 16 World Cup vs. France

Copa America final vs. Brazil

World Cup qualifier win away vs. Uruguay

World Cup qualifier win away vs. Chile



A player for the big matches. Ángel Di María's last four goals for Argentina.Round of 16 World Cup vs. FranceCopa America final vs. BrazilWorld Cup qualifier win away vs. UruguayWorld Cup qualifier win away vs. ChileA player for the big matches. Ángel Di María's last four goals for Argentina.Round of 16 World Cup vs. France 🇫🇷Copa America final vs. Brazil 🇧🇷World Cup qualifier win away vs. Uruguay 🇺🇾World Cup qualifier win away vs. Chile 🇨🇱A player for the big matches. https://t.co/jqUY8oEtRs

Speaking after the win, Di Maria said that Argentina had to work harder in Messi’s absence, putting in a collective effort.

“We played a good game. We knew that the altitude was going to cost us, despite this and the problems when we arrived; we pulled this off, we were missing the best (player) in the world; we were without the coach, and this is for them,” said Di Maria.

“When (Messi) is here, everything is easier; he wasn’t there, and we had to divide the force, and everything is for our companions who could not be. We are happy,” continued Di Maria.

The reigning Copa America winners have already qualified for the quadrennial tournament later this year.

PSG identify Paul Pogba as their primary summer target

PSG have made Pogba their primary target this summer.

PSG have made Paul Pogba their primary transfer target this summer, according to Sports Mole via L’Equipe. The Frenchman is all set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Manchester United have all but admitted that he would not put pen to paper on a new deal.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with the player. However, the Parisians are the frontrunners in the race for Pogba. The two parties have reportedly held talks for a summer move.

Toni Kroos wants Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos wants Kylian Mbappe (in pic) to join him at Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos wants Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid. The Frenchman’s future continues to make headlines.

The 23-year-old’s current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season. The Parisians are reportedly working on a new short-term extension, but Mbappe is expected to leave, with Los Blancos being his preferred destination.

Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kroos heaped praise on the Frenchman.

“It’s interesting to sign Mbappe. He’s a very, very high-level player, and we always want such players here. It’s no secret that Real Madrid want to sign him,” Kroos said.

Edited by Bhargav