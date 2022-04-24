PSG Transfer News Roundup: Argentina team ready to sacrifice themselves for Lionel Messi, Parisians interested in Manchester City winger, and more - 23 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were crowned Ligue 1 champions after a 1-1 draw against Lens at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Lionel Messi put the hosts ahead with a sublime finish, but the visitors hit back through Corentin Jean in the dying moments of the game. It is the Parisians' eighth league title in the last ten years, tenth overall.

Meanwhile, Mario Kempes believes Argentina are ready to sacrifice themselves for Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Manchester City winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd April 2022:

Argentina national team ready to sacrifice itself for Lionel Messi, says Mario Kempes

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a glorious run with the national team of late.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes believes La Albiceleste are better placed to lay siege to the FIFA World Cup this year. The South American nation won their first international title in nearly three decades last year by triumphing at the Copa America, with Messi instrumental to their triumph. The 34-year-old, in the process, also ended his duck with the national team by winning his first senior silverware.

Messi has endured a difficult campaign with PSG so far, scoring only nine times after competitions, since arriving from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. However, there’s no denying his importance to the national team.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is the heartbeat of La Albiceleste, who have enjoyed a good run of form under manager Lionel Scaloni. The 34-year-old will now have his eyes on the Holy Grail of football.

Speaking to TNT Sports Argentina, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kempes stressed on the Argentina team’s ability to complement Lionel Messi, saying:

“I see it much better, with self-confidence, with personality. They know that they have to sacrifice themselves for Messi."

Messi is likely to make his fifth and final appearance at the quadrennial tournament this winter. Argentina have been clubbed with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

PSG interested in Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed a fruitful season with Manchester City so far.

PSG are interested in Riyad Mahrez, according to PSG Talk via Nabil Djellit. The French giants are ready to let Angel Di Maria leave this summer once his current contract expires. Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants a replacement for the Argentinean and has his eyes on Mahrez.

The Algerian has been in a rich vein of form this season for Manchester City, registering 23 goals and eight assists from 41 games. His current contract expires in 2023, and the Parisians are hoping to lap him up this summer. However, the French giants are expected to face stiff competition from Real Madrid for Mahrez's signature.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Kylian Mbappe’s future

Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air.

Mauricio Pochettino is not too worried about Kylian Mbappe’s future. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Parisians. He is yet to commit himself to the club, with Real Madrid looking to snap him up.

Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino hinted that a decision on Mbappe’s future might have to wait till the summer, saying:

“No, as a coach, it doesn’t bother me; this kind of situation doesn’t only exist at PSG. This is not the first nor the last time that it will happen in all clubs. Selfishly, I would like to keep it, take it on vacation with me and even at home (laughs)."

He continued:

“We all want him to extend; that’s obvious. But these decisions belong to the club, to the player. But first, you have to be a champion. It is only after the season is over that we can address the various individual cases."

Mbappe, who won his fifth Ligue 1 title on Sunday, has bagged 33 goals and 22 assists across competitions this season.

