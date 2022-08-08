PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona moving on from Lionel Messi, hints Joan Laporta; Christophe Galtier provides update on Kylian Mbappe, and more - August 8, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. New sporting director Luis Campos is putting together a squad that could win the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that the Blaugrana could be moving on from Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, new manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 8, 2022:

Barcelona moving on from Lionel Messi, hints Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season.

Joan Laporta has hinted that Barcelona could be moving on from Lionel Messi. The Argentinean continues to be linked with a return to the Camp Nou despite only joining PSG last summer. The 35-year-old endured a difficult first season in Paris, further fuelling talks of a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Laporta and Xavi have been quite vocal in their desire to bring Messi back to the club earlier this summer. The Barcelona president even spoke of a moral obligation he had to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner due to the unceremonious nature of his exit. However, Laporta's recent comments hint at a change of plans.

Speaking on Sunday, Laporta refused to talk about Messi, saying it could hurt the club's aspirations.

"I’m not going to talk about Messi anymore because he’s a PSG player. I’ll just say that we have a moral debt with him, and talking about it could go against our aspirations. The relationship with his family? It’s good," said Laporta.

Christophe Galtier provides update on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe missed the 5-0 win on Saturday.

Christophe Galtier has revealed that Kylian Mbappe could return to action for PSG against Montpellier next weekend. The French forward sat out the opening day outing against Clermont Foot because of injury.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Galtier said that Mbappe remains a key part of the Parisians team.

"Today, he is essential in this project. He had the will to want to stay here to achieve very high goals. For a coach, integrating such a player into this squad is not very difficult," said Galtier.

He added:

"He had a little scare, and we didn’t want to take any risks. If we were in a more difficult game or in the Champions League, maybe Kylian would have participated. But there, we preferred to delay his return, and I think he will be with us against Montpellier."

PSG preparing new offer for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could leave Inter Milan this summer.

PSG are readying a new offer for Milan Skriniar, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Slovakia international has been the Parisians' numero uno target all summer, but a move has so far failed to transpire. However, there finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Inter are reportedly willing to allow the 27-year-old to leave if they receive a significant fee.

The Parisians are already working on an improved offer, even as the Nerazzurri prepare for life without their defensive stalwart. The Serie A giants are already scouting the market for replacements, although manager Simone Inzaghi loathes the idea of Skriniar’s departure. However, the two teams are yet to agree a fee for the Slovak.

