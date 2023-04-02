PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona remain in race for Lionel Messi; Parisians want Napoli defender, and more - April 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look for all three points when they host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 2) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s side are six points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are increasingly optimistic that Lionel Messi will return to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 2, 2023:

Barcelona remain in Lionel Messi race

Lionel Messi could make a blockbuster return to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona are optimistic about bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean left the club under unceremonious circumstances in 2021 and joined PSG on a Bosman move. He has endured mixed times in Paris but has been in devastating form this season.

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this campaign. However, the Ligue 1 champions are sweating on his future, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. The La Liga leaders are monitoring the situation closely as they plot to bring their prodigal son home.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona have moved closer to securing Messi’s signature in recent months.

“Barcelona feel they are in the race to sign Messi. There is still no official proposal from the club – a lot will depend on Messi’s relationship with Laporta, as well as how Barcelona can comply with Financial Fair Play rules,” said Romano.

He added:

“But for sure, Barcelona are there, while PSG’s proposal remains valid, and they are still insisting to extend Messi’s contract. The situation is now open, way more than it was in December when Messi was close to extending his contract with PSG.”

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December but faltered in the UEFA Champions League once again with the Parisians this season.

PSG want Kim-Min jae

Kim Min-jae (right) is wanted at the Parc des Princes

PSG are interested in Kim Min-jae, according to Foot Mercato via Goal. The South Korean defender has been a revelation for Napoli this season and has turned heads at clubs across the continent. The Parisians are looking to reinforce their backline this summer, with Sergio Ramos likely to leave, and the future of Presnel Kimpembe also up in the air. Luis Campos has zeroed in on Kim.

The 26-year-old has registered 35 appearances for the runaway Serie A leaders this season across competitions, helping register 17 clean sheets. His efforts have been key to Napoli dominating the league.

The Parisians want to take him to the Parc des Princes in the summer, but Kim’s preference is to stay with the Italian side. Apart from PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United also have an interest in the South Korean.

Parisians face Newcastle United competition for Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki (right) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG face competition from Newcastle United for the services of Rayan Cherki, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Lyon recently. The Frenchman has registered four goals and as many assists in 29 games across competitions this season, earning admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are preparing for the eventual exit of Messi, who remains heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Neymar’s injury woes have also refused to subside. As such, sporting director Luis Campos is eyeing attacking reinforcement this summer, with Cherki among his targets. The 19-year-old fits the profile of players targeted by Campos so far.

With his contract running out in 2024, the Parisians could attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal for the Frenchman this summer. Cherki is not short of options though, as he's also being courted by the Magpies, who could give the Parisians a run for their money.

