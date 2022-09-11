PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona still mourning Lionel Messi exit, says Xavi; Manchester City midfielder could move to Camp Nou in January, and more - September 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in Ligue 1 over Brest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Neymar scored the only goal of the game, while Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty to help the Parisians secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi has said that the Blaugrana are still mourning the departure of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, a Manchester City midfielder, who is a target of the Parisians, could move to the Camp Nou in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 10, 2022:

Barcelona still mourning Lionel Messi exit to PSG, says Xavi

Lionel Messi has been on fire in the current campaign.

Barcelona are still mourning the departure of Lionel Messi, according to Xavi. The Argentinean rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and eventually became the most decorated player in the club's history. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had to leave the Blaugrana last summer, as the club could not renew his contract.

PSG went on to secure Messi’s signature, bringing him to the Parc des Princes on a Bosman move. The 35-year-old endured a difficult debut season with the Parisians - scoring 11 times across competitions - but has come into his own in the current campaign. Talks of a return to Barcelona continue to do the rounds, but a move has so far failed to materialise.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Xavi called Messi the best player in history. However, he acknowledged that the Argentinean’s time at the club is history and that other players will have to stand up to make a difference.

“The mourning for the best in history will never end. Everything he gave Barca was extraordinary. Unfortunately, it’s over. Now there are others who are called to make a difference,” said Xavi.

Messi has four goals and seven assists in eight games across competitions this campaign

Bernardo Silva could move to Camp Nou in January

Bernardo Silva (right) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Bernardo Silva could move to Camp Nou in January, according to Sport via PSG Talk. The Manchester City midfielder is a target for PSG, with the French giants failing to secure the player’s signature in the summer. Sporting director Luis Campos could return for the Portuguese in the winter.

Silva is also a target for Barcelona, who are plotting to dive for him at the turn of the year. The Blaugrana were also linked with the Portuguese in the summer and could have signed him if their other arrivals were registered on time. The La Liga giants are now ready to revisit their interest in the player in January, which would be bad news for the Parisians.

There’s little difference between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, says pundit

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Erling Haaland have scored goals for fun recently.

French football pundit Gregory Schneider has challenged Thierry Henry’s claims that Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland. The Arsenal legend recently claimed that his countryman is an all-round player, while the Norwegian is more of a striker.

However, speaking on L’Equipe du Soir, as cited by PSG Talk, Schneider said that it's wrong to ignore Haaland’s creative instincts.

“I have no doubts about the fact that Mbappe is creative; he is often at the start of the actions and then at the end. But (Thierry Henry) must not have seen Haaland for three years because I saw him do absolutely everything on the pitch,” said Schneider.

Schneider added that Haaland was at the centre of things at Borussia Dortmund.

“I’ve seen him shine in transitional play with Dortmund; I’ve seen him step aside; I’ve seen him be at the start of actions and then at the end. Where there is a little something in what Henry says is that Manchester City is changing Haaland. They are in the process of making him a pure surface player. But the Haaland player is not that. I’m quite surprised that it’s being denigrated like that,” said Schneider.

Haaland has scored 12 goals from eight games across competitions for City this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav