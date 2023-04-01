PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona in touch with Lionel Messi; Parisians advised to sign Victor Osimhen, and more - April 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Lyon to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 2) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier will be desperate for a win to open up a nine-point lead atop the standings.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in touch with Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to facilitate his return to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the Ligue 1 giants to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 1, 2023:

Barcelona in touch with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is wanted back at Barcelona.

Barcelona vice president Rafael Yuste has confirmed that the club are in touch with Lionel Messi to facilitate his return to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Argentinean's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and the Parisians are looking to extend his stay. The 35-year-old has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 champions this season, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, Messi is yet to commit his future with PSG, so the Blaugrana are hoping to prise him away on a Bosman move. Speaking recently, Yuste said that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has unfinished business at the Camp Nou.

“I have to tell you to everything; I would say ‘yes’. To everything you’ve asked me, I would say yes. I would say yes because Leo and his family know the affection we have for them, that I have for them in this case,” said Yuste.

He added:

“I took part in the negotiations that, unfortunately, didn’t lead to a certain result, with which I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club. But also because I think that beautiful stories in life have to end well. And to what you said: also yes, yes. We’re in contact, of course, with them."

Inter Miami are also interested in Messi, but a move to the MLS might not materialise just yet.

PSG advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Former Monaco midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged PSG to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian forward has been in ravaging form this season, registering 25 goals and five assists from 29 appearances for runaway Serie A leaders Napoli across competitions. The Parisians are among the clubs eyeing the player with interest ahead of the summer.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Petit said that the Ligue 1 champions lack a player of Osimhen's ilk.

“He became the third best goal/minute ratio player in the history of Serie A. He is having an extraordinary season. Every year, he is progressing. He has incredible qualities that are sorely lacking at PSG. He has a physical presence in the box; he is a very good finisher. He has a killer instinct. He is the first to do the pressing. He is a bulldog after losing the ball!” said Petit.

PSG could face stiff competition from Manchester United for Osimhen's signature.

Christophe Galtier eager to embark on winning run

Christophe Galtier is determined to wrap up the league as soon as possible. PSG are the frontrunners for the Ligue 1 title and are six points ahead of second-placed Marseille with ten games left. With the club already out of the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France, the league has become a priority.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that the Parisians hierarchy are already putting together plans for next season.

"We've had ten days to work with a limited number of players. We've taken care of the little injuries; the players are coming back little by little. Tomorrow, we will have a session focused on the game. Paris-Lyon is a classic fixture in this league," said Galtier.

He added:

"We need to get back to winning ways after Rennes and get back on track in the final sprint. We're talking a lot about the preparation for next season; we're discussing with Luis Campos and the president, but I'm mainly focused on the last ten games of the season, looking to clinch the title."

The French giants have won 21 and lost four of their 28 league games this season.

