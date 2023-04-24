PSG Transfer News Roundup: Carlos Soler wants to stay; Juan Bernat unsure about future, and more - April 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lorient in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 30). Christophe Galtier’s team are leading the title race with six games left.

Meanwhile, Carlo Soler wants to stay in Paris. Elsewhere, Juan Bernat is unsure about his future. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 24, 2023.

Carlos Soler wants to stay

Carlos Soler is unlikely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Carlos Soler wants to continue his association with PSG, according to L’Equipe via Get Football News France.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Parisians last summer but has failed to find his footing in his debut season. The 26-year-old has displayed flashes of brilliance but has failed to build on his performances.

He's already linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer. There’s no shortage of interest in the former Valencia man either. However, Soler wants to continue with the Ligue 1 giants, as he's satisfied at the club.

His contract with the Parisians runs till 2027, and his recent performances could convince sporting director Luis Campos to keep the player at the club beyond the summer.

Juan Bernat unsure about his future

Juan Bernat could opt for greener pastures this summer.

Juan Bernat is yet to make a decision regarding his future. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Nuno Mendes.

Bernat has struggled to cement his place in the Parisians starting XI in recent seasons and is a frustrated figure at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard has two goals and five assists in 31 games for the Ligue 1 champions across competitions this season.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, Bernat said that he will come to a decision regarding his future at the end of the season.

“I don’t know what will happen to me. Once the season is over, we’ll see what happens. It’s true that it’s been a complicated season for me. It’s hard to find a rhythm when you don’t play all the time. When I do play, I give my all in every game. We’ll see what happens in the future,” said Bernat.

Bernat’s contract with PSG runs out in the summer of 2025.

Marcelo Gallardo opens up on his next move amid PSG interest

Marcelo Gallardo is among the candidates to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

Former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has opened up about his future. The Argentinean is among the names being courted by PSG as a replacement for Christophe Galtier.

The French manager has failed to live up to expectations since taking charge at the Parc des Princes last summer. He could face the axe at the end of the season, with the Ligue 1 champions reportedly lining up a list of replacements.

Gallardo is one of the candidates for the job, thanks to his successful stint with River Plate. The Parisians are considering him as a possible option, as he also has a history with the club. Gallardo played for PSG in the 2007-08 season, so Paris is not an entirely unfamiliar city for him.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Argentinean outlined his requirements to take up a job in Europe.

“I need to find a place that makes me feel something. I need a sense of identification. If I don’t have it, I would have no problem continuing in my current path. (…) It has to be linked to a feeling. You need to find the right connection,” said Gallardo.

He added:

“The place where you can convey your ideas. I’m not one to join just any club because I want to coach in Europe. This is not my way of operating. I would have to know the model and the culture of the club. You can’t ignore the history of where you go to work and live. This aspect is extremely important.”

Gallardo has never managed in Europe, so his proposed appointment would have a degree of risk.

