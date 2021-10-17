PSG Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea legend claims Lionel Messi doesn't deserve Ballon d'Or due to red card; Parisians eye swap deal with Barcelona, and more - 17th October 2021

PSG are ready to welcome back Lionel Messi into the team ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie against RB Leipzig in midweek. The Argentinean missed out on the Parisians' win against Angers on Friday due to international duty.

Meanwhile, a former Chelsea player has claimed that Lionel Messi doesn't deserve the Ballon d'Or award this year because of a red card he picked up with Barcelona. Elsewhere, PSG are eyeing a swap deal with the Blaugrana involving two Argentinean strikers.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th October 2021.

Frank Leboeuf claims Lionel Messi doesn't deserve Ballon d'Or award due to red card

Former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf has said that Lionel Messi shouldn't win this year's Ballon d'Or award because he was sent off in January while playing for Barcelona. The Argentinean is once again the favourite to be named France Football's best player of the year. He could create history by becoming the first PSG player to win the coveted award.

Lionel Messi won the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona last season, and also finished as the top scorer in La Liga. He won the Copa America with Argentina this year, ending the tournament as the top scorer. The PSG star was also the top assist provider, and won the best Player of the Tournament award.

However, speaking to Telefoot, as cited by The Express, Leboeuf drew comparisons with Zinedine Zidane to explain why Lionel Messi shouldn't win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

"In 2000 and 2006, Zidane did not win the Ballon d'Or because he saw a red card in each of the years. Messi saw a red card in the Spanish Super Cup, and that can count in the voting. If we didn't give it to Zidane, we shouldn't give the Ballon d'Or to Messi,” said Leboeuf.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Frank Leboeuf: "In 2000 and 2006, Zidane didn't win the Ballon d'Or because he got a red card in each year. Messi got a red card in the Spanish Super Cup for punching someone, that counts. If we didn't give it to Zizou, we shouldn't give it to Messi." @telefoot_TF1 🎙| Frank Leboeuf: "In 2000 and 2006, Zidane didn't win the Ballon d'Or because he got a red card in each year. Messi got a red card in the Spanish Super Cup for punching someone, that counts. If we didn't give it to Zizou, we shouldn't give it to Messi." @telefoot_TF1 #rmalive

PSG eye swap deal with Barcelona involving Sergio Aguero and Mauro Icardi

PSG are plotting a swap deal with Barcelona involving Sergio Aguero and Mauro Icardi, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional.

The Parisians are hoping to help Lionel Messi settle in Paris by bringing in his good friend Aguero. The former Manchester City star joined the Blaugrana this summer hoping to play alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for the first time at club level.

However, Messi's departure left Aguero stranded at the Camp Nou. PSG are planning to reunite the pair at the Parc des Princes, while also offloading Icardi, who has failed to impress with the Parisians.

PSG manager hails Kylian Mbappe's performance against Angers

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Kylian Mbappe's performance against Angers. The Frenchman set up PSG's equaliser, and then scored the decisive penalty which helped PSG seal a narrow victory.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was full of praise for Mbappe.

"We know, there is no need for me to praise him again; he is a great player, one of the best in the world. In the moments when the team needs him, he always appears,” said Pochettino.

