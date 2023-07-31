PSG Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea locked in Kylian Mbappe talks; club reach Ousmane Dembele agreement, and more - July 31, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have appointed Luis Enrique as their new manager earlier this month. The Spaniard has been tasked with guiding the Parisians to European glory.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are locked in negotiations to sign striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have reached an agreement with Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 31, 2023:

Chelsea locked in Kylian Mbappe talks

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in talks with PSG to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe, according to The Daily Record.

The French forward remains heavily linked with a move away from Paris this summer, with the Ligue 1 champions eager to cash in on him.

Real Madrid remain the favourites for the 24-year-old, but multiple clubs are eyeing Mbappe with interest, including Liverpool. The Blues have now entered the fray and are now proposing a player-plus-cash offer for the player.

Todd Boehly has established direct contact with Nasser Al-Khelaifi to see a deal across the line. The Parisians are likely to demand a premium fee for the player, but Chelsea haven’t been shy of breaking the bank in recent summers.

PSG could be tempted to give in should the London giants submit a suitable offer on the table.

PSG reach Ousmane Dembele agreement

Ousmane Dembele could be on his way to Paris.

PSG have agreed personal terms with Ousmane Dembele ahead of a possible move, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French attacker has a €50 million release clause in his Barcelona contract, which expires at the end of July. The Ligue 1 champions are hoping to exercise this option and bring the player to Paris. Dembele has been in and out of the staring XI under Xavi, and the Blaugrana might not be too worried to see him leave.

The Parisians remain keen to upgrade their attack following Lionel Messi’s departure this summer. With the club locked in a contract standoff with Mbappe, further reinforcements in attack are the need of the hour.

PSG have already convinced Dembele to agree a five-year deal till 2028 and have now informed the La Liga giants of their plans. The Parisians will now have to accelerate their efforts to get a deal across the line by Monday.

Parisians remain interested in Bernardo Silva

Bernado Silva is wanted in Paris.

PSG remain hot on the heels of Bernado Silva this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese midfielder is a priority target for Luis Enrique this year, and the Parisians are hoping to prise him away from Manchester City. Silva has a cordial relationship with sporting director Luis Campos, who wants a reunion with the player at the Parc des Princes.

Silva is also ready to leave the Etihad this summer in search of a new adventure. He remains open to a return to Ligue 1, but the Cityzens want him to stay.

The 28-year-old was a key figure under Pep Guardiola last season as City created history by winning the continental treble, becoming only the second English club to do so. The Premier League and European champions want the player to continue his association with the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Cityzens are ready to offer Silva a new contract.

“At the moment, despite PSG pushing and trying in every way, Man City also want to keep Bernardo Silva at the club and they are prepared to offer him a new deal to ensure it happens. Pep Guardiola considers Bernardo a crucial part of his project,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s not been the easiest summer for City with senior players like Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan leaving, while we’ll also have to see what happens with Kyle Walker, so it seems like a sensible strategy to try to keep Silva, so let’s see if they can do it.”

Silva could be tempted to stay at the Etihad beyond the summer to etch his name in the club’s history.