PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier opens up on failed pursuit of Inter Milan defender; Luis Campos admits transfer mistake regarding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and more - September 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to continue their reign at the top of the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians next face Nice at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (October 2)

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier has opened up on the club’s failed pursuit of an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, sporting director Luis Campos has admitted a transfer mistake regarding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 29, 2022:

Christophe Galtier opens up on PSG’s failed pursuit of Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (right) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has said that PSG are disappointed at missing out on a central defender this summer.

The Parisians were heavily linked with a move for Milan Skriniar but failed to strike a deal with Inter Milan. However, they remain in the hunt for the Slovak defender, whose contract expires next summer.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[via ] Milan Skriniar is getting further from signing a contract renewal. #Inter can offer €6M salary, while Skriniar asks for €7.5M knowing that PSG offered upwards of €9M.[via @Gazzetta_it Milan Skriniar is getting further from signing a contract renewal. #Inter can offer €6M salary, while Skriniar asks for €7.5M knowing that PSG offered upwards of €9M. [via @Gazzetta_it 🌗]

Speaking to the press, as cited by Sempre Inter, Galtier said that he would have also liked a new striker this summer.

“We were disappointed not to have taken a central defender to add to the squad. We would have liked to have had this player, as well as a striker with another profile to unlock certain situations. It is very rare to be satisfied with a market, but I know that the president (Al-Khelaifi) did his best to satisfy us,” said Galtier.

PSG could attempt to complete a cut-price deal for Skriniar in January.

Luis Campos admits transfer mistake regarding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (right) have enjoyed mixed fortunes at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Campos reckons PSG have made the mistake of targeting similar players in the past.

The Parisians have two players with similar profiles in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, spending over the odds for both superstars. However, their investment has not been vindicated so far as they continue to struggle in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by The Mirror, Campos said that the club have not been efficient in the transfer market.

“We made the mistake in the past of recruiting two players in the same position. The transfer window is not good because we lack players in key positions and because we have an overlap of players in other positions,” said Campos.

Neymar has appeared 11 times for PSG this season and has scored as many goals.

Christophe Galtier sheds light on recent Kylian Mbappe comments

Kylian Mbappe wants more freedom at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has given his views on Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments on his struggles at PSG. The French striker said that he has more freedom with his national team than with the Parisians.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, as relayed by First Post, Galtier said that Mbappe is justified in his analysis.

“His analysis is right. He’s not in the same set-up with us as he is in the national team. He’s certainly much more restricted up front with us, given the type of players we have, but I don’t think he has less freedom,” said Galtier.

The French manager added that the Parisians lack a centre-forward in the team - unlike Olivier Giroud in France - who would have helped Mbappe play his natural game.

“We were convinced we needed a fourth player with a different profile, to have different solutions and options. This player never arrived; it’s a shame, but that’s how it is. Mbappe has this type of player in the France team with Olivier Giroud. We don’t have the same, but we have other profiles,” said Galtier.

Mbappe has appeared nine times for the Ligue 1 giants this season and has ten goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far