PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier praises Lionel Messi; Parisians close to signing Napoli midfielder, and more - August 7, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a resounding 5-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday in their Ligue 1 opener as they look to defend their league title.

Meanwhile, new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are close to signing a Napoli midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 7, 2022:

Christophe Galtier praises Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was on fire on Saturday against Clement Foot.

Christophe Galtier has lavished praise on Lionel Messi after the Argentinian's stunning performance against Clermont Foot. The 35-year-old looks like a man reborn, eager to put his last season's struggles behind, scoring a brace and setting up another in his team's 5-0 win.

Messi had also found the back of the net in the Trophee des Champions win against Nantes last weekend. Speaking with Canal Plus after the win on Saturday, Galtier said that he had a conversation with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in Japan to aid in his performance.

“I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan … to ensure that he can perform all the time. He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, the way he positions himself to play; he is in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. When Leo smiles, the team smiles too," said Galtier.

Galtier spoke at length about Messi and said the Parisians attack will improve when the Argentinean teams up with Kylian Mbappe.

“I liked the goal. He has been playing at a very high level for 17 years. He had a difficult season last year; he was getting used to it. All seasons before, it was at least 30 goals.

From the moment he has made a complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to a great season. When he is with Kylian (Mbappe), we will have even more offensive power.”

PSG close to signing Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is wanted at PSG this summer.

PSG are close to securing the signature of Fabian Ruiz, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation since joining Napoli in 2018 and has registered 166 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 22 goals. However, the 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer, but Ruiz is yet to commit himself to the club.

The Parisians are monitoring his situation closely. New sporting director Luis Campos, overseeing a massive overhaul in midfield, has brought in Vitinha and Renato Sanches. Ruiz has also emerged as a target, and PSG are locked in advanced negotiations with Napoli to facilitate a move.

Christophe Galtier pleased with performance against Clermont Foot

Christophe Galtier is pleased with PSG's performance on Saturday. The French manager took over the reins at the Parc des Princes this summer and is already asserting his influence in the team.

Speaking to the club’s media after the win over Clermont Foot, Galtier said that he's satisfied with the team’s all-round efforts.

"A lot of satisfaction, first and foremost with the win. Winning the game and scoring five goals is important, as is not conceding any chances and maintaining high levels throughout, even when the gaps were getting larger. I liked the way that the team expressed itself in attack, of course. But also when the block needed to put in the team effort to win the ball back,” said Galtier.

He also sounded happy with the teamwork but wants that to continue through the season, adding:

“There was a lot of effort put in for one and other, and putting in that effort for teammates is something that we are really insisting on a lot. I know that I have a very talented team with players who are very talented, but they need to play as a team, and that needs to happen over the whole of a match and then throughout the season.”

The Parisians will take on Montpellier on Saturday (August 13) in their next league game.

