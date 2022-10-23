PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier praises Lionel Messi for being selfless; club interested in PSV forward, and more - October 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a resounding 3-0 win over Ajaccio on Friday (October 21) in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, and Lionel Messi also scored to help the Parisians stay atop the standings after 23 games, five points clear of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 22, 2022:

Christophe Galtier praises Lionel Messi for being selfless

Lionel Messi has been outstanding this season.

Christophe Galtier has spoken highly of Lionel Messi after another masterclass from the Argentinean on Friday. The 35-year-old scored one and set up Mbappe’s brace to help PSG secure three points.

As relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier hailed Messi as one of the best players in the world.

“Obviously, people come to the stadium to see Leo, the PSG team, Kylian. Tonight Ney was absent, but for him too. I say it often, but he is one of the best players in the history of football. He loves to play for others, has a great relationship with the ball, and he is very selfless,” said Galtier.

Galtier also said that people should flock to the stadium to see Messi while they can.

“Tonight, he was both very generous with his passes, especially from deep, and magnificent on the second goal. I always tell people to come to the stadium when players like him are on the field because when they’re gone, everyone will miss them.”

Messi now has nine goals and ten assists from 15 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG interested in Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Cody Gakpo, according to Media Foot via We All Follow United.

The Dutch forward has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but the Red Devils opted to invest in Antony instead. The Premier League giants are expected to return for him next year but could face competition from the Parisians.

The 23-year-old has 13 goals and 11 assists from 19 appearances for PSV this season across competitions. The Parisians are laying down succession plans for Messi and Neymar, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30. Gakpo could be a superb long-term replacement, and PSG are ready to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Carlos Soler opens up on start to life at Parc des Princes

Carlos Soler arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Carlos Soler is happy with his start to life at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish midfielder joined PSG from Valencia this summer, as sporting director Luis Campos opted to upgrade the options in midfield. The 25-year-old got a rare start on Friday against Ajaccio.

Speaking to PSGTV after the game, Soler said that the Parisians found it tough against a team that pressed a lot in the first half. However, he pointed out that the visitors took advantage after the break once Ajaccio got tired.

“Yes, as you say, the pitch was tricky. The opposition, despite being in the relegation zone, pressed a lot, especially in the first half. I think that in the second, they were a little bit more tired, and then, we scored the second and then the third goals, which sured things up for us. It was a delicate match because it was a difficult pitch, but we picked up three important points,” said Soler.

Soler also thanked his teammates for helping him settle down in Paris.

“I am happy to get some minutes. It's not easy to change club for the first time. But I am happy with my teammates. They help me a lot, and these matches allow me to gain in confidence. And I am grateful to my teammates and the club, who have made things easy for me from the start, and I will continue,” said Soler.

He added:

“I am happy with the performance, the win and the three points. And now, we need to continue, because we are back in the Champions League on Tuesday."

Soler has made seven appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

