PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier sent Lionel Messi advice by Premier League midfielder; Leandro Paredes reveals Angel Di Maria role in move to Juventus, and more - September 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are putting their final preparations together for Brest’s visit to the Parc des Princes on Saturday (September 10). The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table after six games.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has sent new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier an advice regarding Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Leandro Paredes has revealed Angel Di Maria's role in his move to Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 9, 2022:

Christophe Galtier sent Lionel Messi advice by Alexis Mac Allister

Lionel Messi has been on fire at the Parc des Princes this season.

Alexis Mac Allister has advised Christophe Galtier not to take off Lionel Messi during games. The PSG superstar has been in inspired form this campaign and has been running the show for the Parisians.

However, Galtier opted to replace the Argentinean in the final minutes of the last two games against Nantes and Juventus. Mac Allister doesn’t approve that and wants the French manager to keep the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner on the pitch.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Brighton midfielder pointed out that the 35-year-old is also agitated when he's taken off.

“Yes, obviously, everyone and I like that Leo is on the pitch, and his agitation is noticeable when they take him out. But hey, it’s an issue that remains in there, and well, I hope the coach stops taking him it out and leaves him on the pitch because we all want to enjoy watching him play,” said Mac Allister.

Messi has four goals and six assists from seven appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Leandro Paredes reveals Angel Di Maria role in Juventus move

Leandro Paredes moved to Italy this summer.

Leandro Paredes has revealed that his decision to join Juventus was helped by Angel Di Maria’s move to Turin. The PSG midfielder left the Parc des Princes this summer to join the Bianconeri after falling out of favour under Galtier.

Speaking to the Juventus website, Paredes revealed an eagerness to put his best foot forward in Turin.

“My first impressions are good. I have joined a great team with strong players and a quality coach. Now I want to give my contribution. I will always give one hundred percent. I am here to help my teammates,” said Paredes.

Paredes added that Di Maria’s move to Turin earlier this summer laid the foundation for his eventual transfer.

“When I learned that Di Maria was going to join, I immediately spoke to my family about the idea. After a couple of days, we made our decision. I've always wanted to play for Juve, I wanted to play for this team so I always remained very calm during the negotiations,” said Paredes.

Paredes has appeared twice for the Bianconeri so far.

Neymar heaps praise on new PSG signing Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches moved to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Neymar has named Renato Sanches as the player who has impressed him the most at PSG.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Parisians this summer as a part of Luis Campos’ midfield revamp. Sanches has been heavily involved since his move but is yet to nail down a permanent place in the team.

Speaking to DAZN, as cited by PSG Talk, Neymar said that the Ligue 1 champions are lucky to have the Portuguese in their squad.

“A player who’s with us now: Renato Sanches. He’s very different as a player and a very good one. We’re lucky to have him with us now here, so we’re better now,” said Neymar.

Sanches has one goal from six games across competitions for PSG this season.

