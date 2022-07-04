PSG Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to team up with Lionel Messi at Paris; club battling Barcelona for Napoli defender, and more - July 3, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to improve their chances of winning the UEFA Champions League next season by investing wisely this summer. The Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the premier European club competition last campaign in the Round of 16 by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians are battling Barcelona for a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 3, 2022:

Paul Merson advises Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with Lionel Messi in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo has been advised to join Lionel Messi at Paris.

Paul Merson has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi at PSG. The Portuguese’s future at Manchester United is up in the air following the club’s failure to secure UEFA Champions League football. Recent reports have claimed that the 37-year-old wants to leave the Red Devils this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer this summer, per multiple reports Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer this summer, per multiple reports https://t.co/wkV1BKalKb

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson suggested that it would be fun to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together.

“Cristiano Ronaldo should have gone to Paris Saint-Germain to form a dream team with Lionel Messi this summer - because Erik ten Hag's revolution can't start until Ronaldo has left Manchester United in my opinion. ... ” wrote Merson.

He continued:

“And Ronaldo isn't winning the title at Old Trafford, so why stay anyway? He doesn't have many years left to win the big prizes. Imagine him at PSG with Messi. They've spent years being rivals. It would be fun to watch them end their careers as teammates.”

Merson added that Ronaldo could set up a fiery front three with Messi and Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

“And you keep hearing that Neymar could be leaving PSG, so you could have a forward line of Messi, Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe! It would be Harlem Globetrotters stuff, but that is what they do there - and Ronaldo would be guaranteed to win big trophies again,” wrote Merson.

He added:

“It's probably the best place for him. And they would be on the TV every single week all over the world because everyone would want to see that. They probably still wouldn't win the Champions League because while Messi and Ronaldo have been the best players in the world for years, they're not any more."

He continued:

"Messi only scored six goals in the French league last season. He used to score six in a week in Spain. But those three up front are a Playstation football team. It would be fun to watch.”

PSG battling Barcelona for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) is wanted in Paris.

PSG are battling Barcelona for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Barca Universal. The 31-year-old’s contract with Napoli expires next summer, but he is reluctant to sign an extension with the Serie A club. The Blaugrana are eager to secure the signature of the Senegalese defender.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 1 - Since his debut for Napoli (2014/15) Kalidou #Koulibaly is the defender with the most tackles won (344) and the most successful passes (14528) in Serie A. Complete. 1 - Since his debut for Napoli (2014/15) Kalidou #Koulibaly is the defender with the most tackles won (344) and the most successful passes (14528) in Serie A. Complete. https://t.co/g40Qq2M6ZZ

However, the Parisians are also monitoring Koulibaly with interest. With Sergio Ramos struggling to stay fit, the Ligue 1 giants are looking to shore up their backline this summer. New sporting director Luis Campos has Koulibaly on his agenda this summer and could secure the 31-year-old for €40 million.

Santo dreaming of Neymar return

Neymar is linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes.

Santos President Andres Rueda has revealed that the Brazilian side are dreaming of their prodgal son Neymar’s return. The 30-year-old’s future at PSG is up in the air following Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay.

Speaking to Radio Guaruja, Rueda said that he's regularly in touch with Neymar’s father.

“I often talk to Neymar’s father; we exchange ideas, and it is part of our daily routine. With this opportunity and what happens with him at PSG, Santos will always leave the doors open and dream. … When he left, he said he would go and come back. We talked; we know it is difficult and a dream, but we have the no. We are talking; we will talk, and it is a dream. My obligation is to at least try,” Rueda said.

