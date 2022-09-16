PSG Transfer News Roundup: Dani Alves labels Lionel Messi as GOAT; Inter Milan eager to extend Milan Skriniar contract, and more - September 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their stellar start to the season with a 3-1 comeback win over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s men are now atop Group H, with two wins out of two - leading Benfica on goal difference.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has termed Lionel Messi the greatest of all time. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are eager to extend Milan Skriniar's contract amid interest from the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 15, 2022:

Dani Alves labels Lionel Messi as GOAT

Lionel Messi has lit up the Parc des Princes this season.

Dani Alves has labeled Lionel Messi the best player in the history of the game, ahead of Brazil icon Pele. The Argentinean has lit up the football world for almost two decades and continues to amaze with PSG. The 35-year-old moved to the Parc des Princes last season and initially suffered the repercussions of a sudden change.

However, Messi looks hale and hearty on the pitch once again this campaign. He has been running the show for the Parisians, helping them make a blistering start to their new season. Despite his sustained dominance, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner still divides opinion on the GOAT debate.

However, his former Barcelona teammate Alves needs no convincing, having watched the diminutive magician from up close for years. Speaking to ESPN journalist Hugo Sanchez, as cited by Barca Universal, the Brazilian spoke fondly of Messi, saying that he has changed a generation.

“I stay with Pele for one reason: football has changed. Messi changed a generation. All those people who are more than football, I’m going to stay with them. And besides, I’m Brazilian. For me, Pele should not enter in that debate. If you ask me, who is the best player in history? I would say Messi. Pele doesn’t fit in there,” said Alves.

Messi has now scored five goals and set up eight more in ten games across competitions this season.

Inter Milan eager to extend Milan Skriniar contract

Milan Skriniar (left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Inter Milan are eager to extend Milan Skriniar’s contract amid interest from PSG, according to FC Inter News via Sempre Inter.

The Nerazzurri managed to keep hold of their prized asset this summer despite a determined pursuit from the Ligue 1 champions. However, Inter have been forced into action, as the player’s contract expires next summer.

Inter are looking to initiate contract talks with the Slovakia international as soon as possible to end speculation regarding his future. The Nerazzurri want the situation sorted soon, so that they have ample time to sign a replacement if talks don’t yield a positive outcome.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a solid start to the new season.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that there’s no interest from Manchester United for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. The French forward signed a new deal with his club earlier this summer but has been linked with the Red Devils recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano poured cold water on those rumours.

“Honestly, at the moment, there is nothing between Manchester United and Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has only recently extended his contract with PSG, so I think it makes little sense to discuss any club at the moment, including Manchester United” wrote Romano.

Mbappe remains eager to win the Champions League with the Parisians this season.

