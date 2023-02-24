PSG Transfer News Roundup: Enzo Fernandez professes Lionel Messi admiration; Parisians plotting Neymar exit, and more - February 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Marseille on Sunday (February 26) in Ligue 1 at the Stade Velodrome. Christophe Galtier’s men are coming off a 4-3 win over Lille at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has outlined his admiration for Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, journalist Jonathan Johnson has said that the Ligue 1 giants are ready to cash in on Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 24, 2023:

Enzo Fernandez professes Lionel Messi admiration

Lionel Messi has displayed no signs of slowing down with PSG.

Enzo Fernandez has said that he looks up to Lionel Messi. The PSG superstar continues to inspire a generation, almost two decades since making his foray into the game.

The 35-year-old won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December with Argentina, cementing his status among the game’s greatest players.

#LM8  @BayernLM10 Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup knockout stages:



4 games

5 goals

2 assists

6 big chances created

4 motm



The greatest World Cup KO campaign ever. Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup knockout stages:4 games5 goals2 assists6 big chances created4 motmThe greatest World Cup KO campaign ever. https://t.co/5QoUjyGXhV

Fernandez was an important part of La Albiceleste’s title-winning squad and completed a high-profile move to Chelsea last month. Speaking to the club’s website, the 22-year-old said that Messi deserves everything he has achieved in his career.

“I’ve always said Leo Messi was a player I look up to. I’ve always tried to learn from him. He’s a great person and has given me love and support within the team. I also had to face him when I played for Benfica in the Champions League, as he played for PSG,” said Fernandez.

He added:

“Right after that, we became teammates in the Argentina squad. He’s a great person. Very humble, hard-working. He deserves everything he’s achieved in football.”

Messi has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

PSG plotting Neymar exit

Neymar has been in a good run of form this season.

PSG are ready to offload Neymar this summer, according to Jonathan Johnson. The 31-year-old continues to be an integral part of Christophe Galtier’s squad this season, but the club are eager to get him off their books.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Neymar intends to do everything possible to face Bayern Munich. The absence of a fracture on Sunday reassured him. The medical staff is now doing everything possible to reduce edema as quickly as possible so that they can mobilize the ankle. [@lequipe] | Neymar intends to do everything possible to face Bayern Munich. The absence of a fracture on Sunday reassured him. The medical staff is now doing everything possible to reduce edema as quickly as possible so that they can mobilize the ankle. 🚨🚨| Neymar intends to do everything possible to face Bayern Munich. The absence of a fracture on Sunday reassured him. The medical staff is now doing everything possible to reduce edema as quickly as possible so that they can mobilize the ankle. 🇧🇷⏳ [@lequipe] https://t.co/Fey9pi9vzY

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson added that no club are willing to pay the big bucks for the Brazilian.

“It’s no secret that PSG were open to letting Neymar go last summer, and I think that would be the case again if a club were to come forward and pay a significant transfer fee, and, more importantly, take his considerable salary off their books,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“However that’s not been the case so far since Campos and Galtier came in at the Parc des Princes. With his injuries and mentality problem since the World Cup, it’s hard to imagine they will get the kind of offer that would be needed to part ways with Neymar. So for the moment it seems like they’re stuck with him.”

Neymar has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for the Parisians.

Achraf Hakimi opens up on sharing dressing room with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has impressed at the Parc des Princes this season.

Achraf Hakimi has hailed Sergio Ramos’ backroom presence. The Spanish defender has been heavily involved with PSG this season but recently announced his retirement from international football.

His contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but the club are yet to offer him a new deal.

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! ❤️💛❤️ https://t.co/KzVldPhiqo

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Hakimi also said that Ramos has helped him a lot during his time at Real Madrid.

“We have already played together, and I know how important he is in a locker room. I am very happy to see him here in Paris. We have a very good relationship; he helped me a lot when I was younger,” said Hakimi.

The Moroccan also spoke of a desire to win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

“I want to continue to write my own story, and that means winning titles. I joined Paris to win the Champions League. It’s difficult; the club has never won it. I want to be one of those who won this competition for the first time with PSG. I want to mark the history of the club,” said Hakimi.

Hakimi has appeared 31 times across competitions for PSG this season, registering four goals and five assists.

