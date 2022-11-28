PSG Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi future; Arsenal interested in Argentinean midfielder, and more - November 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to invest in their squad this January. The Parisians are atop Ligue 1 but could look for reinforcements to win their maiden UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in Leandro Paredes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 28, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi's PSG future

Lionel Messi has been on fire recently.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future. The Argentinean has enjoyed a massive turnaround in fortunes with PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, speculation is ripe about his future. Recent reports have suggested that Messi has agreed to join Inter Miami. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

“I had the chance to speak with people close to Lionel Messi, and the message from his camp is very clear – he has not decided his future; he has not agreed a deal with any club; there are no advanced negotiations with any club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“And it’s important to say he’s 100% focused on the World Cup with Argentina, not on transfer negotiations. Nothing will happen until 2023. Then he will decide his future.”

B/R Football @brfootball Players with an assist in five different World Cups:



Lionel Messi



**end of list** Players with an assist in five different World Cups: Lionel Messi **end of list** https://t.co/gaE3mQL22F

Romano added that Inter Miami are eager to secure the signature of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. He said that Barcelona also have him on their wishlist, while a stay at PSG remains a possibility too.

“It’s true that Inter Miami want Messi, and they are planning for him in their future. They want him as part of their team, but at the moment nothing is agreed. It’s also important to say that Paris Saint-Germain want to keep him for one more season, and they are trying to extend his contract. We also know Barcelona want to bring him back, but there are no negotiations yet,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“These are the three possibilities for Messi, but nothing is decided yet. Reports saying it’s done or it’s close are wide of the mark, as far as I understand from talking to Messi’s people. This is the situation, and I’ll keep looking into it to keep you posted.”

Messi has scored twice and set up one in two games for Argentina in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal interested in Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Leandro Paredes, according to Football London. The Argentinean midfielder moved to Juventus from PSG this summer on loan. However, Paredes has failed to secure regular game time in Turin, appearing just nine times in Serie A and clocking 385 minutes. His situation has alerted the Gunners, who are contemplating a move for the 28-year-old next year.

Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to add more quality to his midfield next year and has his eyes on Youri Tielemans. However, with Leicester City still hopeful of tying the Belgian down to a new deal, Arsenal have turned their attention elsewhere.

Parades has popped up on their radar, and the Argentinean could be an able backup for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. The Parisians are likely to let him leave for an adequate transfer fee.

Kylian Mbappe not thinking of future at the moment, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe’s future is not set in stone.

Fabrizio Romano has said that there are no developments regarding Kylian Mbappe's future at the moment.

The Frenchman signed an extension with PSG this summer, turning down a move to Real Madrid. However, his future hangs in the balance, with multiple reports claiming that the player is unhappy in Paris.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 23-year-old is unlikely to move in January.

“Kylian Mbappe made headlines earlier in the season, as he was unhappy with certain aspects of his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but for now, he is only focused on the World Cup. Really, there is nothing else going on, and nothing will happen in January, as PSG guarantee he’s not for sale. In the summer, the situation will be clarified, but now, his full focus is on the World Cup,” wrote Romano.

Mbappe has scored three goals in two games for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 493 votes