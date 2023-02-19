PSG Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi future; Leonardo blamed for Parisians mess, and more - February 19, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to strengthen their position at the top of the league when they host Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (February 19). Christophe Galtier’s men are coming off a 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi’s future. Elsewhere, former Parisians winger Jerome Rothen has blamed former Parisians sporting director Leonardo for the club’s recent woes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 19, 2023:

Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi future

Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Lionel Messi is only in talks with PSG regarding his future.

The Argentinean's contract runs out at the end of the season. The 35-year-old has been in spectacular form with club and country this season, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December.

Messi’s form and current contract situation has added to the speculation regarding his future, though.

Barcelona and Inter Miami have been linked with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians have already initiated the process to keep the player at the club.

“I’m not sure the situation has changed. Messi is currently only negotiating with PSG; they had an opening meeting (in person) with his father Jorge, and he also confirmed he has no bids from Barcelona at the moment,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It was just an opening meeting with PSG – more will follow in the next weeks in order to decide on the details of the new contract, including salary, length of the deal and more. It’s early stages, now.”

Messi has amassed 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 giants.

Leonardo blamed for PSG mess

Jerome Rothen has blamed Leonardo for PSG’s recent woes. The Parisians are suffering due to a bloated squad and lack of sales. The French giants need reinforcements to land their targets but may need to sell before they can invest in the squad.

PSG Club Boise @psg_boise twitter.com/psgcommunity_/… PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ ème club d'Europe en terme de valeur des joueurs formés au club avec une valeur cumulée de 491M€ !



1- Benfica (670M)

2- Chelsea (630M)

3- Barcelone (581M)

4- Ajax (555M)

5- Manchester City (510M)

6- PSG

7- Sao Paulo (474M)



(CIES) 🤑 Le PSG est leème club d'Europe en terme de valeur des joueurs formés au club avec une valeur cumulée de 491M€ !1- Benfica (670M)2- Chelsea (630M)3- Barcelone (581M)4- Ajax (555M)5- Manchester City (510M)6- PSG7- Sao Paulo (474M)(CIES) 🤑 Le PSG est le 6️⃣ème club d'Europe en terme de valeur des joueurs formés au club avec une valeur cumulée de 491M€ !1- Benfica (670M)2- Chelsea (630M)3- Barcelone (581M)4- Ajax (555M)5- Manchester City (510M)6- PSG 🔴🔵7- Sao Paulo (474M)(CIES) https://t.co/ROvRF1bLp5 Reminder that Leonardo sold Diaby & Nkunku for a combined €28m. Other than that, we do train and develop young players well, need to keep that up Reminder that Leonardo sold Diaby & Nkunku for a combined €28m. Other than that, we do train and develop young players well, need to keep that up 🔴🔵 twitter.com/psgcommunity_/…

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as cited by PSG Talk, Rothen said that his former club are struggling to offload players who are costing the club a fortune.

“Many players were loaned out last summer. The problem is that they were so placed in comfort by the former sporting director, giving huge salaries, that you could not sell them. So Campos loaned them out,” said Rothen.

He added:

“These loaned players like Kurzawa, Icardi, Draxler, they are paid in part by PSG, and the worst thing is that they will return. The clubs have put options to buy, but there are already some who want to send the players back.”

Campos took over from Leonardo in Paris last summer and has attempted to reform the club's culture this season.

Angel Di Maria opens up on Kylian Mbappe situation in Paris

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form this season.

Angel Di Maria reckons the Parisians never considered the presence of Lionel Messi when they handed Kylian Mbappe the supreme power in the squad.

The French forward appeared set to leave the Parisians last summer for Real Madrid before a change of heart in the eleventh hour. He signed a new deal with the club but is now reportedly unsettled in Paris.

PSG Chief @psg_chief



“In France they gave Mbappe great responsibilities, they made him stay, they gave him everything, but they forgot some small details, including that he plays alongside the best player in history(Messi).”



#PSG 🗣Di Maria to @ESPNArgentina “In France they gave Mbappe great responsibilities, they made him stay, they gave him everything, but they forgot some small details, including that he plays alongside the best player in history(Messi).” 🗣Di Maria to @ESPNArgentina :“In France they gave Mbappe great responsibilities, they made him stay, they gave him everything, but they forgot some small details, including that he plays alongside the best player in history(Messi).”#PSG🔴🔵 https://t.co/rwATcqi7KY

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as cited by Goal, Di Maria also praised Mbappe and added that he's a good person.

"I think France in general have given Mbappe a lot of responsibility. The people, the president, PSG. They made him stay when he could have left and gave him all the power to be him and no one else. But there's a big difference; they gave him all that power with the best in history (Messi) next to him,” said Di Maria.

He added:

"I think they gave him all that power and strength because he's French; he was born there, won a World Cup and has an extraordinary career ahead of him. But all that aside, when I was at PSG, he was a good boy, and I don't think he's changed so much,” said Di Maria.

Mbappe has appeared 27 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season, registering 26 goals and six assists.

