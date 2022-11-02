PSG Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi future, Sergio Ramos not thinking about future, and more - November 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 2) in Turin. Christophe Galtier's wards ran out 2-1 winners when the two teams last met in September.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Lionel Messi's future. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos is not thinking about his future at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 2, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano updates on Lionel Messi future

Lionel Messi has been in spectacular form this season.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Inter Miami and Barcelona are keen to sign Lionel Messi next year.

The Argentinean has been on fire for PSG this season, but his contract expires at the end of the campaign. The Parisians are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but the 35-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future.

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi & PSG are in talks for an extension! The Argentine wants to win a major trophy in Paris, a vision that pleases the board. Campos & Nasser are already working on the financial aspect with the aim of getting his ‘YES’ before the @Tanziloic Leo Messi & PSG are in talks for an extension! The Argentine wants to win a major trophy in Paris, a vision that pleases the board. Campos & Nasser are already working on the financial aspect with the aim of getting his ‘YES’ before the #WorldCup 🚨 Leo Messi & PSG are in talks for an extension! The Argentine wants to win a major trophy in Paris, a vision that pleases the board. Campos & Nasser are already working on the financial aspect with the aim of getting his ‘YES’ before the #WorldCup. @Tanziloic 🐐🇦🇷

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Ligue 1 giants would leave no stone unturned to keep Messi in Paris.

"Inter Miami for sure and also Barcelona are dreaming of Messi, they will try to convince him. But as I’ve always mentioned, Leo won’t decide now or in December. His decision of him will be in 2023, and Paris Saint-Germain will also try their best to extend his contract of him," wrote Romano.

Romano added that he would like the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay in Europe for another year.

"Personally, I’d love to see Messi at least for one more year in Europe. He’s been back to his best for PSG this season, and he clearly still has so much to offer on the big stage," wrote Romano.

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists from 17 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Sergio Ramos not thinking about PSG future

Sergio Ramos has been rock-solid at the back for Paris.

Sergio Ramos has said that he's not thinking about his future. The Spanish defender joined PSG last summer from Real Madrid and has come into his own this campaign. However, he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to the press, Ramos said that he wants to replay the faith bestowed on him by the Parisians.

“Regarding my contract extension, I only think about playing and being at my best level. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season. I am very happy that PSG made an effort to sign me more than a year ago. I hope I can return the favour with good performances over time and titles for our fans," said Ramos.

The 36-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring once.

Christophe Galtier wants to top Champions League group

Christophe Galtier wants the Parisians to win Group G. His team are atop the group, leading Benfica on goal difference. Their involvement in the knockouts is confirmed, but a win against Juventus will help them finish as group leaders unless Benfica overturn a massive goal difference.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that his team are focussed on securing all three points against Juventus.

"Of course, it's much nicer to get to the last game of the group stage and to have already qualified. Qualification was obviously compulsory, and finishing in top spot in the group is an objective for us. We are Paris Saint-Germain, and we have this sporting ambition," said Galtier.

He added:

"We've talked about it with the players; we're all focused on that. We know that Juventus can't qualify for the knockout rounds, but they will do everything to qualify for the Europa League. They are a very big club who will obviously want to play a good game."

The Parisians have scored 14 goals and conceded six in five Champions League games this season.

