PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former Barcelona star slams decision to let Lionel Messi and Neymar join the Parisians; club enter race for Bundesliga superstar, and more - 18th October 2021

PSG will be delighted to welcome Lionel Messi back for their Champions League group stage tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. The Argentinean masterminded a win over Manchester City on Matchday two, so Mauricio Pochettino will hope for his trump card to be on song against the Bundesliga side as well.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona for their decision to let Lionel Messi and Neymar join PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians have entered the race for a Bundesliga superstar who is also wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th October 2021.

Dani Alves slams Barcelona for letting Lionel Messi and Neymar join PSG

Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona' for their decision to let Lionel Messi and Neymar join PSG.

Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona for their decision to let Lionel Messi and Neymar join PSG. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer as a free agent, while Neymar made the move in 2017 for a world-record fee.

The Blaugrana never quite recovered from the departure of the Brazilian, while Lionel Messi's exit has also weakened Barcelona. The Argentinean wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, but was forced to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Speaking to Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Alves claimed Barcelona should have done everything to keep Lionel Messi and Neymar at the club.

"I do not want to put my finger on the sore spot, but Barça have been losing much more than this, which is already the end of the absurd. Every effort should have been made to keep them here," said Alves.

"Many times, it is not only a question of footbal,l but of the respect you have for everything they have given you. Everything has been wearing out. But you need to feel loved, and when that is not the case, you start to think about other things,” said Alves.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Dani Alves Makes Bold Claim on Lionel Messi and Neymar’s Barcelona Departures psgtalk.com/2021/10/dani-a… Dani Alves Makes Bold Claim on Lionel Messi and Neymar’s Barcelona Departures psgtalk.com/2021/10/dani-a…

Parisians enter race for Erling Haaland

PSG have entered the race for Erling Haaland.

PSG have entered the race for Erling Haaland, according to The Sun via Le10Sport. The Parisians already have one of the best front threes in world football in Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, the Ligue 1 giants are determined to add more firepower to their attack by bringing in the Norwegian hitman.

Haaland is expected to be available for just £68 million next summer, and PSG have already made him their top target for 2022. The Parisians are also keeping a close eye on Robert Lewandowski, who could be a replacement for Mbappe if the Frenchman departs the Parc des Princes next year.

Neymar ruled out of RB Leipzig game

Neymar has been ruled out of the game against RB Leipzig.

Neymar has been ruled out of the game against RB Leipzig, PSG have confirmed. The Brazilian missed the win over Angers, and the Parisians have now confirmed he is suffering from pain in his groin, which will keep him out of the Champions League tie.

A possible return date has not been announced, but PSG have revealed Neymar will have to undergo further treatment before returning to training.

