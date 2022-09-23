PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former manager labels Lionel Messi a genius; Real Madrid advised to sign Kylian Mbappe, and more - September 23, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Nice at the Parc des Princes next weekend in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are atop the Ligue 1 table with seven wins in eight games.

Meanwhile, former Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has called Lionel Messi a genius. Elsewhere, journalist Javier Balboa has advised Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 23, 2022:

Jorge Sampaoli labels Lionel Messi a genius

Lionel Messi has been in blistering form this season.

Jorge Sampaoli has spoken highly of Lionel Messi in a recent interview. The Argentinean has been on a fine run of form for PSG this season.

He seems to have put his struggles from the last campaign behind him and looks like a man on a mission. The 35-year-old has six goals and eight assists from 11 games this season. He has propelled the Parisians to the top of the Ligue 1 standings but will also have his eyes on the World Cup later this year.

Messi won the Copa America last season and will be eager to lift the Holy Grail of football next season. Sampaoli saw the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at close quarters during his stint as La Albiceleste boss and has now opened up on the player.

Speaking to ADN Deportes, as cited by Soccity, Sampaoli called Messi a genius and said that he's above everyone.

“Directing Messi is directing a genius; he is a person who is above everyone; he knows even when are you going to lose and when are you going to win? With two glances, he gives you a parameter of what is happening; he is a silent leader, but he understands what is going to happen,” said Sampaoli.

He added:

“He knows when the team that has prepared itself has no chance of winning; he knows, beyond his technical abilities and his ability to read the game; that’s why he’s a genius.”

Messi is currently with the national team and is expected to start both friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica.

Real Madrid advised to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid have been advised to swallow their pride and sign Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

However, he performed a dramatic U-turn at the eleventh hour to sign a new deal with PSG. Taht has left a bad taste in the mouth for Los Blancos, with reports claiming that the club’s door is forever closed for the player.

However, speaking on El Chiringuito, as relayed by PSG Talk, Javier Balboa urged them to sign Mbappe, as he's one of the best.

“He is a young guy, and the pressure he exerts on him, not only from the club but from France, the president, etc. That is to say, and he also said, that I have also said, from the first moment, that a thousand things can happen in two years,” Balboa said.

He added:

“In other words, he did not completely close the door (on joining Real Madrid). … I want the best for Real Madrid, and if I see that he is one of the best, then I want him to come.”

Mbappe, 23, has ten goals from nine games this season.

Fabian Ruiz opens up on joining PSG

Fabian Ruiz enjoyed a brilliant run with Napoli before leaving this summer.

Fabian Ruiz has said that his departure from Napoli was a mutual decision. The Spaniard had entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants this summer and opted to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to El Pais, as cited by PSG Talk, Ruiz said that he was looking for a fresh challenge this year.

“An offer arrives; we all think it’s very good, that we can’t say no to a club like PSG, for the project it carries, for the club, for history. I still had a year in my contract, but Napoli and I had the interest to find another challenge. I think it was an excellent choice,” said Ruiz.

The Spaniard added that conversations with Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier convinced him to move to Paris.

“My agents called me to let me know they were interested; then I spoke to Luis Campos, who told me about the project, how much he wanted me there. Later, I also spoke with the coach, who explained his way of playing and his ideas,” said Ruiz.

He added:

“These conversations were very beautiful; they gave me a lot of confidence, this desire to be here with them, to work together, and this is one of the things that made me confirm this decision. They love what I’ve done over the years.”

Ruiz has made his first-team debut with the Parisians.

